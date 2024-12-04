‘Welcome to the world’: double Olympic team gold medallist becomes a father





Double Olympic team gold medallist and world number one eventer Tom McEwen has become a father.

Tom and his wife Harriet welcomed a baby boy on 29 November, weighing 8lbs1oz. The couple have yet to reveal his name.

“Welcome to the world,” said Tom.

“This little guy changing our lives together. Harri is doing well and is already an incredible mamma.”

Tom thanked the “amazing” maternity staff at Gloucester hospital, and everyone for their “lovely, kind messages”.

Tom and Harriet married in autumn 2023, and in July, ahead of the Paris Olympics, they revealed they were expecting their first child; Tom said at the time it “definitely feels like we are getting towards the final parts of growing up”.

Harriet was with Tom in Paris, where he won team gold with JL Dublin, alongside Laura Collett and London 52 and Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo. The Olympic medal was Tom’s third, having won team gold and individual silver in Tokyo in 2021 with Toledo de Kerser.

Tom has had a brilliant 2024, finishing second at the Kentucky Three-Day five-star in spring with JL Dublin, second at the Luhmühlen five-star in June with CHF Cooliser, and third at Pau five-star with Brookfield Quality.

In August he became world number one in the FEI eventing world rankings for the first time, having moved up from third.

“This wouldn’t be possible without some incredibly important people and horses in my life,” Tom said at the time.

Following the conclusion of the eventing season, Tom remains in the top spot, ahead of Tim Price in second and Ros Canter in third.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now