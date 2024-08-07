‘A massive thank you’: double Olympic team gold medallist becomes world number one





Double Olympic eventing team gold medallist Tom McEwen has become world number one for the first time.

Tom moved into the top spot of the FEI eventing world rankings from third, on 561 points. The rankings remain a British 1-2-3, with the most recent number one Ros Canter in second on 519 points, and Oliver Townend – who has also topped the list previously – third with 492 points.

“This wouldn’t be possible without some incredibly important people and horses in my life,” said Tom.

“A massive thank you to my team and family, this certainly wouldn’t be possible without you. My owners and your unbelievable horses. My sponsors and the ongoing support you do for me and my whole team. Thank you.”

Tom has just returned from the Paris Olympics where he and JL Dublin helped Great Britain secure team gold alongside Ros and Lordships Graffalo and Laura Collett and London 52. He also finished fourth individually. Three years ago Tom was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo Games with Toledo De Kerser, with Oliver and Ballaghmor Class and Laura and London 52, where Tom also won individual silver.

Following his return from Paris Tom thanked “everyone who helped us to team gold”.

“It really is a team effort,” he said, adding that “Dubs is now enjoying some well deserved downtime”.

This year Tom was second at the Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5* with JL Dublin, and second at the Luhmühlen five-star in Germany with CHF Cooliser. He has also had top placings at four-star level including third in the Aston Le Walls CCI4*-S with MHS Brown Jack, second in the Luhmühlen CCI4*-S with JL Dublin, and fourth at the Bicton CCI4*-S with Brookfield Quality.

