Great Britain secures record-breaking eventing team gold at the Paris Olympics





Laura Collett and London 52 have helped the British team to secure gold in the Paris Olympics eventing medals, winning Team GB’s first gold medal of the Paris Games. Laura and the 15-year-old she co-owns with Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett put in a near faultless round on the final day of the Olympic eventing competition.

For Laura and her teammates Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) and Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo), this marks a record-breaking fifth Olympic title for the British eventing team, making them the most successful team in eventing history.

Laura and London 52, who also helped Britain bring home team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, jumped a beautiful showjumping round in the final of the team competition, but agonisingly picked up four faults when knocking the white plank from the top of the last fence. They also finished one second over the time allowed, therefore picking up .4 of a time-fault.

As Laura went into jump Britain had four fences in hand over the French team, who picked up team silver. However, faults incurred in the team round contribute to riders’ individual final scores and Laura will now go into that final round for the top 25 individuals this afternoon in bronze medal position, dropping behind Australia’s Chris Burton (Shadow Man) and remaining behind Germany’s Michael Jung, who maintains his overnight gold medal position with Chipmunk FRH.

Tom McEwen jumped a beautiful clear round with JL Dublin and will head into the individual final in fourth, exactly four penalties behind Michael, while Ros Canter picked up four faults in her team showjumping round but has still qualified for this afternoon’s showjumping in 23rd.

In Tokyo the British eventing team set a record finishing score to take their first Olympic gold in 49 years. Today, they move ahead of Australia and Germany, who have claimed four Olympic team gold eventing medals apiece.

Olympic eventing team medals

Gold: Great Britain – 91.3

Silver: France – 103.6

Bronze: Japan – 115.8

More to follow…

