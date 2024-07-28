New leader in individual medal standings following Paris Olympic cross-country





Germany’s Michael Jung is at the top of the individual medal standings following the Paris Olympic cross-country.

Michael and his established partner 16-year-old FischerChipmunk FRH tackled Pierre Le Goupil’s track with precision and bravery to finish clear inside the time, keeping them on their 17.8 dressage score. As Britain’s Laura Collett and London 52 added 0.8 of a time-penalty to their record-breaking 17.5 dressage, they have slipped to silver, with Michael and Chipmunk FRH now in overnight gold position.

“Every jump was easy, he was listening and connected to me, and he was so powerful galloping,” said Michael. “I checked the time and said, ‘Ok we have more time on the next fence, slow down, slow down’. It was an unbelievable feeling.

“I’m so thankful to have such good horses and to be at my fourth Olympic Games is a dream, it’s always a special feeling.”

While the combination fences on the Olympics eventing cross-country course offered multiple options, some riders opted to change tact as the day played out, but Michael said he stuck to his plan.

“I know my horse very well and he was listening, it was a little bit of an easy feeling today,” he said. “He’s a bigger horse, and I started a bit later in the season with him as the focus was absolutely the Olympics Games.

“He’s a horse with so much talent in the dressage and the jumping, and he’s so brave in the cross-country.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow Michael said he’ll take it “step by step” with FischerChipmunk FRH, who is owned by the German Olympic committee for equestrian sport, Klaus and Sabine Fischer, and Michael’s father Joachim.

“If you are in front it’s fantastic for sure, but at the moment it’s time to enjoy it. It’s a dream today, and tomorrow it’s a new day,” he said.

“I will try to focus and not think too much about the prize giving or anything after, I will just concentrate on the vet check, the first jumping round, the second round, and go step by step. He’s super fit and he wasn’t tired today, he was looking like he could go again – so this is very good for tomorrow.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now