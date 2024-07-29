



Tom McEwen and JL Dublin produced a flawless showjumping round to help Britain to its first gold medal of the Paris Games and a record-breaking fifth Olympic eventing team title today (29 July).

Cool-headed Tom and this exceptional gelding were the second of the British trio to enter the packed Versailles arena and delivered a masterclass in performing under pressure.

“He was sensational – he was class from start to finish,” said Tom, who was also part of that gold medal-winning side in Tokyo.

“He jumped his socks off. Following the French and the noise after that, I just knew he just thought it was all for him. He just completely picked up. We did a flying change. He had a little [moment where his] head went between his legs – I was like, ‘right he’s feeling it’. I just knew I had to navigate and steer as best as I could to help him get the clear.”

Course-designers Santiago Varela Ullastres and Gregory Bodo’s track was influential, in both jumping faults and time. Ros had one rail, closest rivals the French had tipped three, meaning that by the time Tom entered the ring, in the second rotation of team riders, Britain had three fences in hand. But with all three scores to count, every performance was critical.

Dublin looked fresh after his efforts over the spectacular cross-country course yesterday. The 13-year-old gelding, owned by James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston, is an excellent showjumper – but this is sport, not a coronation, and he has had the occasional rail in his career.

Not so today. “Dubs”, produced so expertly by Nicola Wilson – with whom he was crowned European Champion in 2021 before her life-changing accident – and Tom completed the Paris Olympic eventing team competition on their dressage score of 25.8.

“I don’t get nerves, I don’t know why. I just love it,” said Tom. “I could do this all day every day. I’m not very good when the pressure is off, to be honest. So yeah, a lovely sunny day in Paris with packed stands and people actually loving it and a lot of Union Flags – what’s not to like?”

Team anchors Laura Collett and London 52 were last to jump, clinching team gold for Britain.

All three Brits are through to the individual final, with Laura and Tom holding provisional individual bronze and fourth respectively with one pole covering the top four. Ros, whose showjumping round earlier today with Lordships Graffalo was also critical for the team’s historic gold medal, is in provisional 23rd individually.

