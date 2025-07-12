



Remember Zeus? The mechanical horse who “galloped” along the Seine during the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony?

The striking metal horse, which was exhibited in Paris and Versailles and has since been touring the country, channelled Pegasus to fly to his breathtaking summer home at Mont-Saint-Michel. Spectacular photos show Zeus being airlifted up to the island’s 1,300-year-old abbey, for his summer residence.

Some 500,000 people have already visited Zeus on his tour of France, and he will be in place on the abbey’s western terrace until 7 September.

“Seeing Zeus rise up in front of l’Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel is a special emotion,” said Aurélien Meyer, founder of the horse’s creator, Atelier blam.

“We imagined this horse as a dreamlike creature, capable of conversing with the places it passes through. Installing it here creates an encounter between two monuments – one ancient, the other contemporary – that both tell a story of transcendence, vision, and community.”

Marie Lavandier, president of the Centre des Monuments Nationaux, which preserves and manages historical sites across France, added: “Following last year’s enthusiastic reception of the Olympic flame, the centre is delighted to welcome Zeus and perpetuate the legacy of the Olympic Games.

“This dialogue between heritage, contemporary creation and cutting-edge technology fully embodies the institution’s ambition: to bring monuments to life by anchoring them in the present.

“Welcoming this work also invites the public to renew their perspective on this emblematic site, through a sensitive, artistic, and forward-looking approach.”

For information on opening times and ticket prices, visit: https://www.abbaye-mont-saint-michel.fr/

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now