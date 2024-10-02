Steps taken to ensure everyone can enjoy horses’ magic





Everyone should be able to be part of equestrianism and feel valued.

This is the message behind British Equestrian’s (BEF) new diversity and inclusion action plan, which it said is a “crucial step towards ensuring a more inclusive and equitable future for equestrian sport”. The move comes as universities and colleges have joined forces to increase diversity on equestrian and land-based courses.

The BEF plan was inspired by its “horses for all” research, and aims to “address barriers to taking part and promote diversity within British Equestrian, our member bodies and across the wider equestrian sector as well as British Equestrian as a business organisation”.

“Everyone, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to participate in equestrianism and feel welcomed and valued,” said BEF head of participation and development Mandana Mehran Pour.

“Our plan is a vital step in ensuring that the equestrian sector continues to grow as an inclusive sport, where anyone can experience the incredible relationship that can be built between horse and human, as well as benefiting from the activity and environment.”

The strategy is aimed at creating, it states: “An equestrian community that is truly representative of society, where everyone feels valued, safe and a strong sense of belonging.”

The plan sets out the actions needed to achieve aims in six key areas: leadership and governance, data and diversity indicators, workforce, participation and collaboration, education and accountability, and communication and engagement.

“The horses for all research, which laid the foundation for this action plan, highlighted the need for improved accessibility, representation and opportunities for underrepresented groups within equestrianism,” Ms Mehran Pour said. “We are committed to working with our member bodies and the community to provide equitable opportunities for those who might be underrepresented in our sport.”

She added that the member bodies have been “actively engaged” and the BEF will work with them to develop their own plans.

A BEF spokesperson said: “British Equestrian invites the entire community to join in this journey towards a more inclusive future, where diversity is celebrated, and everyone has the opportunity to participate and succeed.”

As part of the drive to increase the diversity of UK equestrianism, a new guidebook has been released by BLOC (BERF Landex Outreach Collaboration), a collaboration between Hartpury University, Landex educational institutions and the British Ethnic Riders Federation.

“The project aims to enhance diversity and inclusivity in land-based education by opening the doors to more rural campuses, breaking down barriers to participation, and promoting fair access to higher education,” a Hartpury spokesperson said.

“It is hoped that the guide will encourage its target audience, community groups, to explore the outreach activities, engagement programmes and support services offered by members of the BLOC project.”

The guidebook covers the range of associated outreach activities and events across UK university centres.

Hartpury head of inclusivity Linda Greening said: “Historically, participation in subjects including agriculture, animal and equine sciences has been predominantly white, largely due to perceptions of applicants from the global majority.

“This project has sought to address some of those perceptions by inviting community groups to rural campuses to provide tailor-made experiences that go some way to address the myths surrounding study and career opportunities in these areas of study.”

The project also offers activities including subject taster days, campus tours, career pathway workshops, open days and equine events.

“We hope the activities run because of the BLOC guide will help to raise young people’s awareness of and interest in land-based studies, with the British Ethnic Riders Federation there specifically supporting those who choose to participate in equestrianism,” Ms Greening added.

