



A sustainable future with the horse at the forefront of all we do is the goal of British Equestrian’s (BEF) “ambitious” new strategy.

The document, created by the BEF board and executive with input from staff and member bodies, covers the five years to 2030, with a “road map to unite, inspire and grow the 4.3 million-strong British equestrian community for the benefit of everyone who connects with horses”.

“With an uncompromisable commitment to the guardianship of the horse as our guiding principle, the five-year strategy outlines four key strategic priorities with ‘golden threads’ woven throughout to strengthen every consideration, decision and action,” a BEF spokesperson said. “The fundamental values of excellence, respect, integrity, transparency, inclusivity and courage set our culture, while enablers detail the key competencies required to bring the strategy to life and achieve the outlined aims and goals.”

Fields Wicker-Miurin, who took over as BEF chair six months ago, said the past four years have “thrown a lot of challenges” at the equestrian industry and all in it, from Brexit and Covid to the cost of living and public scrutiny of horse sport.

“We recognise these challenges and the need to face them squarely to protect the future for our sport and the horses we love,” she said. “We have spent a lot of time listening, and our strategy reflects what we have heard from a range of different voices in the equestrian world.

“In my six months as chair, I’ve seen first-hand how the love for the horse, whether from a happy hacker or an Olympic medallist, brings us all together. We are all focused on building a sustainable future with the horse at the forefront of everything we do.

“We have a great foundation to build from with every one of Britain’s athletes returning home from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games with at least one medal, and there is so much more to come. We look forward to working with our member bodies and more widely across the equestrian sector to deliver our strategy and demonstrate the value and positive social impact of our sector to the wider world.”

The key BEF strategic priorities for 2025-2030:

To enable and support a vibrant and healthy equestrian sector

To represent and advocate for the needs of our member bodies and sector at the highest level, both nationally and internationally

To be a leading equestrian nation

To support sustainable growth at all levels, ensuring a thriving, accessible, diverse and inclusive sport.

Equine and human welfare and wellbeing are at the heart of the golden threads, reinforced by partnership and collaboration, equity, inclusion and diversity and environmental sustainability.

BEF chief executive Jim Eyre said: “We are a proud and successful equestrian nation, and with that comes a huge responsibility to ensure the sport can continue to grow and develop.

“Despite the wide-ranging benefits of our sport, the sector is faced with numerous challenges, which we collectively must address and navigate. With the oversight of our board of directors, the British Equestrian team, our member bodies and key equestrian and sporting stakeholders, and underpinned by a robust operational plan, we can deliver this operational strategy to ensure Britain remains at the forefront of the sport, and that the sector continues to thrive into the future.”

