The turkey is ordered, the Christmas cake is baked and maturing day by day. Families are finalising the humans’ Christmas Day menus, but what about serving up the best Christmas dinners for dogs? There is always the temptation to sweep the scraps and leftovers off our plates and into the dog’s bowl, but common Christmas ingredients are often toxic to dogs, such as onions, chocolate and raisins. Turkey scraps might contain cooked bones, which can cause internal damage or choking. And even those foods that aren’t highly dangerous may upset your dog’s digestion – for example, he probably won’t benefit from a yummy baked brie, and the high fat and salt content of pigs in blankets means they should be offered only sparingly as a treat.

Fruits and vegetables are safer ground, but be aware that stuffing contains onions. All in all, it’s best to stick to food manufactured specifically for dogs to ensure everyone enjoys their Christmas Day. If you don’t want your dog to miss out on the festivities, check out these specialist doggy Christmas dinners – especially if you’ve treated him to a selection of Christmas dog treats or a doggy Advent calendar, he’ll have high expectations.

Best Christmas dinner for dogs

Brown’s Three Course Christmas Dinner for Dogs with Pigs in Blankets

Size: 1.72kg | RRP: £12.99 |

A lamb and veg feast for Christmas Eve, a traditional turkey Christmas dinner (turkey, rice, carrots, cranberries, salmon and mixed herbs), and a Boxing Day “big beefy dinner”. Plus six pigs in blankets for extras.

All natural ingredients, gluten-free. Made by a family-run business that has been working solely with British nutritionists to perfect unique diets for dogs.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Wainwright’s Christmas Dinner Wet Dog Food

Size: 395g | RRP: £2.50 |

Serve your dog a delicious festive dinner of turkey with parsnip and cranberry. No added dairy, wheat, pork, soya or artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.

View now at petsathome.co.uk

Lily’s Kitchen Christmas Three Bird Feast

Size: 400g | RRP: £3.35 |

A new nutritionally complete grain-free, wet food recipe for adult dogs (four months plus). This limited-edition, exclusive Christmas recipe is made with easily digestible meats: 40% turkey, 10% goose and 10% duck – a spectacular three-bird feast with all the trimmings for Christmas dinner. Includes vitamin A-rich carrots for healthy eye support, cranberries for vitamin C, broccoli for potassium and iron.

View now at amazon.co.uk, lilyskitchen.co.uk or petsathome.co.uk

Pooch & Mutt Christmas Dinner Gift Box

Size: 640g | RRP: £9.99 |

A premium gift box for dogs containing wet food and healthy meaty treats from this ethical, award-winning small British company. This vet-recommended wet food is low-calorie, high-protein turkey and chicken, with fruit and vegetables for a traditional Christmas dinner. The double helping of turkey and cranberry meaty treats are free from junk and wheat, making them a healthy snack.

View now at poochandmutt.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Forthglade Turkey Christmas Bundle

Size: 7 x 395g trays, 8 x 90g treat bags | RRP: £25.45 |

Treat your four-legged friend to a festive feast this Christmas with this bundle including grain-free wet food and soft-bite treats. The food is made with festive turkey (75%), cranberry and parsnip. Bursting with goodness, made with natural ingredients, with added vitamins, minerals and botanicals. The soft-bites consist of turkey and cranberry, designed to help nourish the relationship with owners and their dogs in between mealtimes.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Cupid & Comet Luxury Turkey Truffles

Size: 173g | RRP: £8.99 |

Chocolate, raisin and alcohol-fuelled puddings are off the menu, but these turkey truffles are the perfect treat to round off a canine Christmas dinner. Made from real turkey, with a sprinkling of cranberries and herbs, these truffle-style deli balls are perfectly presented in a festive gift box.

Not a complete meal, but a complementary food to make a festive dessert. Cupid & Comet do a range of decorative meaty Christmas treats masquerading as cookies and biscuits, but made out of turkey, chicken and duck meat.

View now at amazon.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

