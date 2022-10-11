



Keeping your dog’s teeth in good nick is a vital cog in their overall health. Besides brushing your dog’s teeth you may want to give them dental chews for dogs, which are designed to remove plaque and tartar. If the teeth aren’t looked after, the dog may develop mouth pain, bad breath and gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss. The chewing action is a natural instinct and works to help reduce plaque and tartar.

However, you’ll want to find a dog chew that lasts long enough to encourage the chewing action, while not being so hard that the dog risks breaking a tooth. You can choose from edible or non-edible chews. Edible chews provide a tasty treat as well as entertainment and satisfaction for your dog, and can also be used for a healthy training titbit. Non-edible chews are typically made from rubber, plastic or nylon and are not designed to be eaten. This can make them a good option for the more enthusiastic chewer because they don’t chomp them down instantly. Plus, they can double up as a fun interactive toy for games in the garden.

Dental chews come in all shapes and sizes. If they are too small for your dog, they may only last a couple of seconds, which doesn’t help with the chewing action required. If you’re in doubt, your vet should be able to advise on the most appropriate dental chew for your dog. As always, do not let your dog chomp his chew unsupervised.

Best dental chews for dogs

Whimzees

Sizes: small, medium and large variety boxes | RRP: £24.49 |

Whimzees produce a variety of mixed shapes of grain-free chews and dog-dental sticks, that are scientifically proven to improve oral health. They are long-lasting chewing sticks with a solid structure, in fun shapes from alligators and hedgehogs to toothbrushes.

These are designed not only to complement the daily food routine, but also to prevent dental plaque – according to the manufacturer “up to 80% better than other leading dental treats”. Whimzees aim to reduce plaque, fight tartar and combat bad breath. One per day is the recommendation.

They are also hypoallergenic, vegetarian and only contain natural ingredients.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com or petsandfriends.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Purina Dentalife

Sizes: Extra-small (up to 7kg), small (7-12kg), medium (12-25kg) or large (25-40kg) | Pack size: From 7 to 108 | RRP: From £1 for a pack of seven

A ridged chew stick with a porous texture and chicken flavour, made from corn and wheat. These chews are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up. They have a natural cleaning action to help clean even those teeth at the back of the mouth that are hard to reach.

They are low in fat and contain vitamin D and calcium for strong teeth. They are accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council for tartar control. They are designed for daily use.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Lily’s Kitchen Dog Dental Chews

Sizes: Mini, small, medium, large | Available in: Multipacks, or a box of up to seven multipacks | RRP: From £5.10 for one mini Woofbrush to £37.25 for a pack of five medium +Gut Health Woofbrushes

The “Woofbrush” has been crafted with help from a pet dental expert, using natural ingredients such as algae, parsley, coconut oil and fennel for a proper clean, and a taste that “dogs absolutely adore”. As the manufacturer puts it, “because dogs eat their ‘toothbrush and toothpaste’ (their dental chew), it’s important that their chew is as kind to their tummy as it is to their teeth”.

It has a chewy, bubbly texture that reaches the gumline to fight plaque. And it has the wonderful tagline of “Get the Hollywoof Smile”.

View now at lilyskitchen.co.uk, amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

Petlab Co. Prebiotic Dental Sticks

Sizes: One size | RRP: From £29.60 for a pack of 24 |

These support a healthy gut alongside targeting plaque and tartar build-up and bad breath. A ridged tasty treat designed to support your dog’s oral health, packed full of powerful ingredients that are effective at maintaining oral hygiene. They contain chicory root, ground flaxseed, peppermint oil and organic coconut oil which work together to support dental health and benefit the digestive and immune system. Safe for everyday use.

These sticks come in one size and the guide suggests feeding small dogs half a stick a day, and large dogs two sticks a day.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.co.uk or chewy.com

Nylabone Dental Chew Toy

Sizes: Petite, regular, wolf or giant | RRP: From £5.14 |

This bone-shaped toy is made from a flexible material, and you can choose different styles according to whether you have a light or extreme chewer. It features rounded nubs that gently remove plaque and tartar, while massaging dogs’ gums as they chew. Chicken-flavoured, this long-lasting toy will occupy and entertain as well as improving your dog’s dental health.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.com or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Rucacio Dog Chew Toy

Sizes: Medium or large | Colours: Orange, cactus green, original green, blue or grass green | Shapes: Cactus or toothbrush stick | RRP: From £12.99 |

A unique chew toy design with different molar bumps designed to brush the teeth of different-sized dogs. The serrated grooves help to clean tartar in the back teeth, which are hard to reach. You can squeeze dog toothpaste on to the grooves and then let the dog chew the toy under supervision.

It also has good bounce so it’s a fun toy for fetch and retrieve games, and helpful for relieving stress. Plus it has a squeak for added entertainment.

It is made of 100% natural rubber, so is bite resistant while being soft for your dog’s gums

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

