Why you should brush your dog’s teeth – and how to do it





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Do you brush your dog’s teeth? Most owners do not, however dental disease is very common in dogs. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 80% of dogs have canine periodontal disease by the age of three. Poor oral hygiene can even lead to kidney, liver and heart damage. Aside from serious disease, tooth decay, inflammation and infection are downright painful. However, brushing your dog’s teeth is a great preventative to stop the plaque build-up that leads to tooth decay and gum disease. Knowing how to clean a dog’s teeth is a vital skill in dog ownership.

It is estimated that only 2% of dog owners do brush their pooch’s teeth on a daily basis. Cleaning their gnashers every day is the ideal, but even once a week will be beneficial for their health – and your future vet bills. And you’ll appreciate his sweeter breath when he snuggles up next to you on the sofa. Regular brushing also means that you will inspect his teeth frequently, and therefore notice any abnormalities, teeth fractures and so on, that might require veterinary help.

How to clean a dog’s teeth

Get the kit. You’ll need a dog toothbrush, which can look much like a human toothbrush or a silicone finger brush, and some specialised toothpaste. Do not use human toothpaste as it typically contains ingredients that are toxic to dogs. Doggy toothpastes tend to taste appealing, with flavours such as chicken or malt, so it should be a pleasant experience.

The best way to ensure great oral hygiene throughout your dog’s life is to start cleaning when he’s a puppy, so that the dog is accustomed to you fiddling with his mouth and brushing his teeth and it won’t be a big deal. Plus, you’ll ward off dental problems before they start.

With an older dog who has never had his teeth brushed, start gently just by peeling back his lips and placing your finger around his gums until he’s happy with this. Little and often is best, so as not to startle him.

Gradually introduce the brush, again little and often, starting with the outside of the canines and incisors at the front, until he is relaxed about your reaching inside and moving on to the molars. Don’t panic if the inside of the teeth proves tricky, as a dog’s coarse tongue does a good job of loosening plaque.

Once your dog is well used to you wielding the toothbrush, you can focus on your technique – brush in a circular motion. You don’t need to brush as vigorously nor for as long as you might your own teeth, the enzymes in the toothpaste will do their work. The whole job should take around 30 seconds.

Aim to brush the teeth once a day, making it part of your daily routine.

If you are really struggling to clean your dog’s teeth, another option is to add a dental powder, such as Medipaws Plaque Remover, to your dog’s food. These contain ingredients that help soften plaque and tartar buildup, which then comes off as they chew.

Dental treats and chews are another way to support your dog’s oral hygiene – and he’ll enjoy the cleaning experience. These are designed to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar while encouraging a sparkling shine. They feature ridges and pimples that dig into the crevices between a dog’s teeth, and encourage blood flow through the gums.

You may also enjoy reading…

Plaque off! The best toothbrushes to support your dog’s oral hygiene and banish dental disease Best dental chews for dogs Best toothpastes for your dog: gleaming gnashers and sweet breath Best teething toys for puppies to stop inappropriate chewing and relieve gums Don’t cut to the quick: how to clip your pooch’s nails safely Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.