When you take your dog for his regular check-up at the vet, the likelihood is that the vet will trim your pup’s nails if they’re too long. Professional dog groomers also perform this task as a simple procedure, but knowing how to cut dog nails at home is a handy skill and will ensure they never get to the stage where they are overgrown and uncomfortable.

Clipping needs a bit of care, as dog nails contain a soft cuticle called the “quick”, with blood vessels and nerves, which will cause pain and bleeding if it is cut. Long nails also encourage long quicks, so trimming is necessary to keep these a healthy length.

Some dogs and certain breeds need more regular nail trimming than others. Dogs that do plenty of padding on the pavements or running with their owners tend to grind down their nails naturally, but it’s always worth paying attention to keep their nails a healthy length and shape. The nails may be splitting or breaking easily. Perhaps your dog is showing discomfort on hard surfaces, or he may even be adjusting his gait. Overgrown nails can cause pain, bleeding and infection. On a simple preventative level, if you can hear your dog’s nails clicking on a hard floor as they pad around, it’s time for a trim. The Kennel Club recommends owners get into the habit of clipping nails once or twice a month.

For dogs that have dewclaws – which sit a little higher up than the rest of the nails, usually on the inside of the dog’s front leg (though some have hinds too) – these are likely to need clipping because they are not in contact with the ground. If left, they can grow into the soft tissue and cause pain, like an ingrown toenail. If they get long and curly, they also get caught and tear in brambles and fabric, so need to be kept short.

To clip dog nails, human nail scissors are not advisable. Instead you will need some of the best dog nail clippers. Some owners prefer to use nail grinders, or a nail file. If the dog’s paws are handled habitually and he is accustomed to it, it should cause no stress, however consult your vet or a groomer if you need advice or a demo.

How to cut dog nails

Ideally have an assistant to help you keep the dog still, at least while he becomes accustomed to nail clipping. If you usually reward with treats, make sure you have a few at hand in readiness. You may also want a caustic pencil or clotting powder just in case you do cut a nail too short and go into the quick. Pick up the dog’s paw and put your thumb on a toepad, with your forefinger to support the furry toe on the top near the base of the nail. Gently squeeze so that the nail is extended. Can you see where the quick finishes? In light-coloured nails, it’s easy to identify as a pink area down the centre of the nail. In dark nails, it’s a little tricker – look for a chalky white ring. If you can see the quick, then you can trim the nail tip above this, straight across. Where you cannot see the quick, you’ll need to take smaller shaves across the nail. Just take off the hooked bit at the top of the nail. Try to clip from top to bottom rather than squeezing the nail from side to side, as this will also squeeze the quick and cause discomfort. The aim is to have the nails short enough that they do not touch the floor when the dog is standing squarely on a hard surface. However, neatly clipped nails will still give traction while out and about on uneven surfaces, and protect the toes when digging.

