Choosing the best dog grooming brushes for your needs will depend on many factors. Brushes come in all shapes and sizes, from wooden to plastic, from combs and rakes to bristle brushes. The breed of your dog, and hence its hair and skin type, will primarily influence your choice of tool to maintain a healthy, tangle-free coat. If your dog regularly benefits from a bath with one of the best dog shampoos and best dog conditioners, this should help, too.

Some breeds tend to have fur that only grows to a certain length before shedding, so this requires a brush that will help remove the undercoat. Other breeds, such as poodles, have hair that just keeps on growing and needs to be brushed regularly (though they are often clipped). And of course there are shaggy dogs, smooth-coated dogs, and dogs that can’t help coming home from a walk with their fur thick with burrs.

Best dog grooming brushes

Fur Magic Dematting Comb

Size: S, M, L | RRP: From £14.99 |

A double-sided deshedding tool with one side featuring nine teeth to remove stubborn mats and tangles, and the other side with 17 teeth for thinning and deshedding. Although the teeth are sharp, they are very fine and rounded so as to remove unwanted fur without pulling too hard. Very popular with owners of thick-coated dogs, such as huskies, malamutes and German shepherd dogs.

Non-slip handle with comfortable grip.

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

Size: One size | RRP: £7.99 |

The high-quality angled stainless steel bristles reach through the top coat to remove loose undercoat hair without damaging the top. Designed to reduce shedding, detangle, remove debris and keep the pet’s coat shiny and healthy. The bristle design aids in deep-cleaning each hair. The manufacturer says it is suitable for all types of fur and sizes of dog.

The brush has an easy-clean function – you press a button to retract the bristles, then wipe away the collected fur. It also has an anti-slip handle.

Furminator Bathing Brush

Size: One size | RRP: £14 |

Fill the container in this brush with dog shampoo or conditioner and press the button to dispense the product into your pet’s wet hair. The bristles loosen the dog’s hair, helping the shampoo and conditioner to reach his skin. The bathing brush makes washing your dog easier and more effective.

It has gentle teeth so can be used on dogs with sensitive skin, providing a gentle massage.

Groom Professional Double-Sided Slicker Brush

Size: One size | RRP: £14.99 |

This popular brush comes in firm or soft, so you can choose according to your dog’s hair type. It is designed for everyday grooming, with the soft brush being suited to finer, soft coats and sensitive skin, whereas the firm is appropriate for thick, coarse and double coats – or for dematting.

The flexible, ergonomic design is meant to be easier on the handler’s wrist, as well as more comfortable for the dog, as the flexible head curves with the shape of the body.

Dogs Life Bamboo Brush with Silicone Massager

Size: One size | RRP: £10.99 |

This double-sided eco-friendly pet brush can be used for bathing and massaging, to keep your pet both clean and chilled out! The natural bristle brush and the massager work in harmony to detangle matted fur, remove dead hair while keeping your dog relaxed. Designed for dogs of all hair types.

Comes with a storage bag.

Pet Teezer Grooming Brush

Size: S or M | RRP: From £11 |

From the creators of the Tangle Teezer, here’s the pet version. The brush is designed to detangle your dog’s coat quickly and without the need for tugging and pulling.

Ideal for double-coated dogs such as Pomeranians and huskies, which shed their coats easily in warm homes, as well as mud-lovers such as spaniels. Using patented two-tier teeth technology, the longer teeth gently remove dirt, while the shorter teeth pick up loose hair. Polymer teeth make the whole deshedding experience kind for your dog, reducing the risk of brush burn.

Available in several colours, including bright pink and blue, as well as plain black.

