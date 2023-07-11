{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Some of the best Amazon Prime Day dog deals are likely to be tech items, such as pet GPS trackers, pet cameras and hoovers for dog hair, a range of dog beds or summer items, such as cooling mats. Whether you’ve got a chihuahua or a Great Dane, they require a lot of kit, and as this all adds up – so the Prime Day sale really comes in handy.

    As deals are released, we are regularly updating this page with the very best Amazon Prime Day dog deals that we can find so that you don’t have to spend valuable time trawling through them – we’ll do the hard work for you.

    Best Prime Day dog deals

    Dog tech

    Furbo 360 Camera: -30% Prime Day Deal
    Save £60 on this HD camera that has a 360º rotating and auto-tracking view, which gives you full room coverage, day and night. You can check on your home, speak to your dog (and any family in the house!) and toss treats to pets.

    Petcube Bites 2 Lite: -20% Prime Day Deal
    Save £30 on this all-in-one pet monitor that allows you to check on your dog at any time from anywhere. It has a 160º wide-angle view and 10 metres of night vision. Also features two-way audio and treat dispenser.

    GalaYou WiFi Pet Camera: -20% Prime Day Deal
    This is a good option if you’re looking for something cheaper but still with all the basic necessities. It has a motion sensor and can rotate (up to 355º horizontally and 52º vertically), night vision, and two-way audio.

    Skymee Owl Pet Camera: -20% Prime Day Deal
    A remote control robot that can cruise round the home and track pets for a fun hide and seek game. Has two-way audio and treat tossing ability.

    Catit Pixi Pet Camera: -19% Prime Day Deal
    Designed for cats but works well for dogs, too, this camera has automatic infrared night vision, selective motion detection, mountable magnetic feet and can be posed in all directions. It also has two-way audio.

    Tractive GPS Dog Tracker: -35% Prime Day Deal
    This lightweight, waterproof tracker uses updates every 2–3 seconds and shows you a history of all the places your dog has visited. And you can set “virtual fences” with alerts if your dog wanders too far. You can also monitor your dog’s activity and sleep, set fitness goals and track wellness.

    PitPat Dog GPS Tracker: -20% Prime Day Deal
    This lightweight tracker has unlimited range and uses two providers to give superior coverage if one network is having signal issues. It has a parachute-grade Velcro strap to help it survive any amount of rough and tumble, and has been tested to stay a metre-deep in water for half an hour and come out working. A big USP with this product is the lack of subscription fees.

    Pawfit 2 Pet GPS Tracker: -24% Prime Day Deal
    Track your dog without time or distance limits, with accurate location updates every five seconds. Plus light and sound tracking to help you find your dog more easily. This tracker features remote voice commands, so you can speak to your pet when they are out of earshot by triggering the recorded voice commands on the app, which play out of the tracker’s speaker.

    Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Model: -36% Prime Day Deal
    This lightweight and easy-to-move hoover has an 80-min run time. It includes the anti hair wrap pet tool, crevice tool, upholstery tool, and has an anti-allergen complete seal.

    Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Model: -36% Prime Day Deal
    This double battery Pet Pro model has a 120-min run time. It also benefits from Clean Sense IQ technology that senses dirt you can’t see and automatically adjusts cleaning power.

    Summer products

    PawPride Self Cooling Mat: up to -33% Prime Day Deal
    Available in four sizes, this mat works automatically as soon as your dog sits down, and after up to four hours of use the mat takes just 15–20 minutes of non-use to cool down again.

    All For Paws Cooling Mat: -26% Prime Day Deal
    This large cooling mat has a cooling gel inner lining that keeps the mat surface cold even in hot summer. It functions without a fridge or freezer, is safe and non-toxic.

    Dog beds, playpens and crates

    Silent Night Impress Memory Foam Bed: -38% Prime Day Deal
    Available in three sizes, this bed offers a “hug-like” comfort and has a removable, washable cushion cover.

    Bedsure Orthopaedic Dog Sofa Bed: up to -34% Prime Day Deal
    Available in a range of sizes and colours, this orthopaedic bed offers even support and relieves joint pressure and pain.

    Mirkoo Calming Bed: up to -26% Prime Day Deal
    Available in four sizes and a range of colour, this bed satisfies the nesting instinct of dogs who love to curl up and offers anxiety relief.

    Enjamoy Donut Bed: up to -28% Prime Day Deal
    Designed for pets who love to curl up, this bed has a non-slip base and is machine washable.

    Silent Night Donut Calming Bed: -13% Prime Day Deal
    This calming donut bed shape appeals to your pet’s natural nesting instinct and helps create a calming environment to reduce anxiety.

    Ellie-Bo Two-Door Crate: up to -40% Prime Day Deal
    Available in five sizes, this crate has two doors and folds flat for easy storage and transportation.

    Silent Night Luxury Dog Bed: up to -27% Prime Day Deal
    The contoured foam layer in this bed helps to distribute weight evenly, reduce pressure points and sooth aches and pains. Perfect for older dogs.

    Dog toys, chews and slow-feeder bowls

    Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Puzzle Toys: up to -59% Prime Day Deal
    Choose from 31 puzzle toys across three levels of difficulty to keep your dog entertained for hours.

    Carrot Puzzle Toy: -20% Prime Day Deal
    Keep your dog busy with this cute and interactive carrot toy.

    Aspiri Tough Chew Bone: -20% Prime Day Deal
    Made of food-grade nylon and natural rubber, this beef chew toy is designed to be indestructible.

    Vivifying Snuffle Mat: -20% Prime Day Deal
    Encourage natural foraging behaviours with this snuffle mat, which will also slow his eating.

    Pet Prime Casino Puzzle Toy: -20% Prime Day Deal
    Improve your dog’s IQ with this treat-dispensing puzzle game.

    Puzzle Slow Feeder: -41% Prime Day Deal
    This puzzling slow feeder has a non-slip base.

    Dog food, treats and supplements

    YuMove Joint Care for Senior Dogs: -37% Prime Day Deal
    This is a multi-action dog joint supplement, specifically designed for senior dogs to aid stiff joints, support joint structure and promote mobility.

    Lily’s Kitchen Chicken & Turkey Casserole: -34% Prime Day Deal
    This complete and balanced tinned recipe is for adult dogs (4+ months). Made with natural ingredients; fresh chicken and freshly prepared turkey, plus brown rice, vegetables and fruits, such as apples, broccoli and peas.

    Nutripaw Calming Treats: -15% Prime Day Deal
    Packed with nine powerful natural ingredients in the guise of tasty pork treats, to help reduce your dog’s anxiety, stress, hyperactivity, barking and fear. The ingredients, which include organic passion flower, chamomile and ginger root, are non-drowsy and non-sedative.

    Cesar Dog Food Pouches: up to -34% Prime Day Deal
    Choose from a selection of pouches for adults and seniors in sauce or jelly.

    Lily’s Kitchen Cottage Pie: -31% Prime Day Deal
    Made with freshly prepared beef and packed full of fruits and vegetables, including potato, carrots, broccoli, green beans and apples.

    Adaptil Calming Chew: -16% Prime Day Deal
    Made from an enhanced calming formulation – which is non-additive and non-drowsy – to help dogs during stressful situations such as thunderstorms, fireworks, travel or vet visits. Can be used daily or as needed, alongside the dog’s normal food.

    When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

    Amazon Prime Day is now live and deals will run on 11–12 July.

    Each year the date is slightly different, usually in mid July, but Amazon deviated away from this in 2020 and 2021 so it’s not possible to be certain of the date prior to being confirmed.

    What is Amazon Prime Day?

    Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale event of the year. Think Black Friday deals, but for 48 hours only and exclusive to Amazon Prime customers. Join Amazon Prime to take full advantage of the event.

    Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary. It was created to encourage people to spend outside of the October–December holiday season and to “offer a volume of deals greater than Black Friday”. Since then, it has become one of the biggest sales in the global shopping calendar, with many other large retailers – particularly in the US – launching promotions of their own to take advantage of the huge online audience around Prime Day.

