Some of the best Amazon Prime Day dog deals are likely to be tech items, such as pet GPS trackers, pet cameras and hoovers for dog hair, a range of dog beds or summer items, such as cooling mats. Whether you’ve got a chihuahua or a Great Dane, they require a lot of kit, and as this all adds up – so the Prime Day sale really comes in handy.

Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Model: -36% Prime Day Deal

This lightweight and easy-to-move hoover has an 80-min run time. It includes the anti hair wrap pet tool, crevice tool, upholstery tool, and has an anti-allergen complete seal. View Deal

Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Model: -36% Prime Day Deal

This double battery Pet Pro model has a 120-min run time. It also benefits from Clean Sense IQ technology that senses dirt you can’t see and automatically adjusts cleaning power. View Deal

Summer products

PawPride Self Cooling Mat: up to -33% Prime Day Deal

Available in four sizes, this mat works automatically as soon as your dog sits down, and after up to four hours of use the mat takes just 15–20 minutes of non-use to cool down again. View Deal

All For Paws Cooling Mat: -26% Prime Day Deal

This large cooling mat has a cooling gel inner lining that keeps the mat surface cold even in hot summer. It functions without a fridge or freezer, is safe and non-toxic. View Deal

Dog beds, playpens and crates

Silent Night Impress Memory Foam Bed: -38% Prime Day Deal

Available in three sizes, this bed offers a “hug-like” comfort and has a removable, washable cushion cover. View Deal

Bedsure Orthopaedic Dog Sofa Bed: up to -34% Prime Day Deal

Available in a range of sizes and colours, this orthopaedic bed offers even support and relieves joint pressure and pain. View Deal

Mirkoo Calming Bed: up to -26% Prime Day Deal

Available in four sizes and a range of colour, this bed satisfies the nesting instinct of dogs who love to curl up and offers anxiety relief. View Deal

Enjamoy Donut Bed: up to -28% Prime Day Deal

Designed for pets who love to curl up, this bed has a non-slip base and is machine washable. View Deal

Silent Night Donut Calming Bed: -13% Prime Day Deal

This calming donut bed shape appeals to your pet’s natural nesting instinct and helps create a calming environment to reduce anxiety. View Deal

Ellie-Bo Two-Door Crate: up to -40% Prime Day Deal

Available in five sizes, this crate has two doors and folds flat for easy storage and transportation. View Deal

Silent Night Luxury Dog Bed: up to -27% Prime Day Deal

The contoured foam layer in this bed helps to distribute weight evenly, reduce pressure points and sooth aches and pains. Perfect for older dogs. View Deal

Dog toys, chews and slow-feeder bowls

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Puzzle Toys: up to -59% Prime Day Deal

Choose from 31 puzzle toys across three levels of difficulty to keep your dog entertained for hours. View Deal

Carrot Puzzle Toy: -20% Prime Day Deal

Keep your dog busy with this cute and interactive carrot toy. View Deal

Aspiri Tough Chew Bone: -20% Prime Day Deal

Made of food-grade nylon and natural rubber, this beef chew toy is designed to be indestructible. View Deal

Vivifying Snuffle Mat: -20% Prime Day Deal

Encourage natural foraging behaviours with this snuffle mat, which will also slow his eating. View Deal

Pet Prime Casino Puzzle Toy: -20% Prime Day Deal

Improve your dog’s IQ with this treat-dispensing puzzle game. View Deal

Puzzle Slow Feeder: -41% Prime Day Deal

This puzzling slow feeder has a non-slip base. View Deal

Dog food, treats and supplements

YuMove Joint Care for Senior Dogs: -37% Prime Day Deal

This is a multi-action dog joint supplement, specifically designed for senior dogs to aid stiff joints, support joint structure and promote mobility. View Deal Lily’s Kitchen Chicken & Turkey Casserole: -34% Prime Day Deal

This complete and balanced tinned recipe is for adult dogs (4+ months). Made with natural ingredients; fresh chicken and freshly prepared turkey, plus brown rice, vegetables and fruits, such as apples, broccoli and peas. View Deal

Nutripaw Calming Treats: -15% Prime Day Deal

Packed with nine powerful natural ingredients in the guise of tasty pork treats, to help reduce your dog’s anxiety, stress, hyperactivity, barking and fear. The ingredients, which include organic passion flower, chamomile and ginger root, are non-drowsy and non-sedative. View Deal Cesar Dog Food Pouches: up to -34% Prime Day Deal

Choose from a selection of pouches for adults and seniors in sauce or jelly. View Deal Lily’s Kitchen Cottage Pie: -31% Prime Day Deal

Made with freshly prepared beef and packed full of fruits and vegetables, including potato, carrots, broccoli, green beans and apples. View Deal