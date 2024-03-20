



Losing your dog on a walk is every dog owner’s worst nightmare, but if you’ve got one of the best dog GPS trackers then you can quickly locate them using your phone, plus they can be used to help prevent dog theft. Being able to track your dog will go a long way to alleviating your feelings of stress and panic and in that moment you’ll be relieved you made the investment.

Likewise, if you’ve got a cat, you can keep an eye on their adventures and check in on them if they’ve not returned home for dinner as promptly as usual. You can also pick up activity monitors, which don’t have GPS functionality but provide an insight to your dog’s life and make great gifts for dog lovers.

Pet GPS trackers aren’t usually cheap – and some require a subscription, too – but if you can pick one up in a sale then you might just have yourself a bargain that’s worth every penny. We’ve rounded up the best pet GPS tracker deals in the Amazon Spring Deals event, which is running 20–25 March 2024.

Best pet tracker deals

Tractive XL: -30% Amazon Spring Deal

£59.99 , now £41.99

This tracker is perfect if you’ve got a larger dog (22kg+) and it offers battery life of up to one month. View Deal

PitPat: -12% Amazon Spring Deal

£159.99 , now £139.99

This robust tracker has no monthly subscription, so once you’ve got it there’s nothing else to pay. And you’ll save a further £5 if you opt for the black model. View Deal

