Amazon Prime Day is here and that means discounts across the board. If you’ve got horse-loving kids in your life, whether they’re your own or relatives, then good news – you can scoop them a pony Lego set at a heavy discount. If you’re an equestrian yourself, check out our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day equestrian deals.
Lego Friends sets are aimed at children aged six and up and designed to encourage the development of interpersonal skills and emotional awareness through role-play. The sets are location-based and come with mini dolls, vehicles and animals.
Amazon Prime Day runs from Tuesday, 16 July to Wednesday, 17 July – so be quick if you don’t want to miss out on pony Lego savings! Here are some of the best deals we’ve found so far…
Amazon Prime | Sign up here
Before we get to the deals, it’s worth reminding you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime to have access to the discounts. Right now you can get a 30-day free trial, which is a great way to see the deals for free.
Pony LEGO sets: the best UK deals
LEGO Friends Autumn’s Horse Stable Set | 24% off at Amazon
Was £57.99 Now £44.07
This set features a 2-storey buildable stable, two horses and riders. Plus, it includes accessories such as a carriage, jump, pitchfork, brush and bucket. For ages 7+. To sum up, it’s a comprehensive pony Lego set with everything a child needs to ‘run’ a yard!
Price check: £57.99 at Lego, £57.99 at John Lewis, £46.39 at Very, £58 at Argos
LEGO Friends Horse Training Set | 24% off at Amazon
Was £24.9 9 Now £18.99
Designed for children aged 4+. As well as a buildable stable, this set also features a chore wheel, two jump and lots of accessories. In conclusion, a great starter kid for any young equestrian enthusiast.
Price check: £24.99 at Lego, £25 at Argos
LEGO Friends Forest Horseback Riding Center | 32% off at Amazon
Was £69.99 Now £40.80
Although not marked as an official Prime Day deal (as this set is no longer being made), you can still bag a big discount on this play set. It includes a three-storey ranch with seven figures and loads of accessories.
Price check: £41.24 at WHS
Pony LEGO sets: the best US deals
LEGO Friends Horse Training Set | 43% off at Amazon
Was $29.9 9 Now £16.99
Designed for children aged 4+. As well as a buildable stable, this set also features a chore wheel, two jump and lots of accessories. In conclusion, a great starter kid for any young equestrian enthusiast.
Price check: $29.99 at Lego, out of stock at Walmart
LEGO Friends Autumn’s Horse Stable Set | 20% off at Amazon
Was $59.99 Now $47.99
This set features a 2-storey buildable stable, two horses and riders. Plus, it includes accessories such as a carriage, jump, pitchfork, brush and bucket. For ages 7+. To sum up, it’s a comprehensive pony Lego set with everything a child needs to ‘run’ a yard!
Price check: $59.99 at Lego, $47.99 at Target, out of stock at Walmart
You may also be interested in…
My job is all about shopping for deals and here are my top Prime Day discounts for equestrians
Great horse games, toys and craft sets for all ages
Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals have landed: we’ve found big savings for dog owners
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access ready for the Olympics and more
Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now.