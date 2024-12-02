Not only have I been covering all the best equestrian deals this Black Friday for H&H, but this weekend I was helping with the Black Friday rush at my local saddlery. I never turn down opportunities like this as it allows me to learn more about new products and share what I know with fellow horse owners who aren’t sure what product is the right choice for them. I love to help shoppers find the best products for them and their horse, and it’s a bonus if I can help them save money, too.
Shopping for regular essentials
I noticed that lots of shoppers were visiting to take advantage of the discounts on their regular and essential purchases. The Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to stock up on your everyday trusted products, as this will save you money down the line because you would make these purchases anyway. This could be anything from replacing a grooming brush, supplements, mane and tail spray or your horse’s favourite treats.
NAF Silky Mane & Tail D-Tangler Spray | 17% off at Amazon
Was £12.99 Now £10.79
This popular spray is designed to leave a shiny tangle-free finish and allows mud to be easily brushed through. Keeping you horse’s mane and tail looking cleaner for longer.
Price check: Viovet £10.79, Equus £12.99, Naylors £11.50
Equine America Glucosamine HCl 12,000 | 15% off at Amazon
Was £15.99 Now £13.59
This joint supplement will last you 66 days if you have a 500kg horse, making it less than 21p a day.
Price check: Equine America £15.99, Viovet £15.19
Stud Muffins Horse Treats (Pack of 45) | 25% off at Viovet
Was £10.99 Now £8.24
These tasty horse treats are full of beneficial ingredients including linseed, fenugreek and whole grains.
Price check: Equus £10.99
Winter clothing
I also noticed that it’s not just old stock that you get the best discount on in this mega sale event, but there were some great offers on current collections, too. This meant you can take advantage of the discounts on current colours if you’re a matchy-matchy fan, as well as popular seasonal products, such as the best winter riding coats and the best waterproof riding trousers.
This wide range of winter clothing discounts isn’t seen in quite the same way online, but as waterproofs were one of the top sellers this weekend I’ve searched online to find the best deals available.
Weatherbeeta Ladies Rayne Waterproof Over Trousers | 15% off at Viovet
Was £89.99 Now £76.49
Perfect for an extra layer to keep clean and dry. These trousers have a waterproof rating of 5,000mm, fully lined and benefit from taped seams, zipped pockets and reinforced knees and inner legs. Plus, they have a gel print on the leg for added stability in the saddle, and a touch-tape cuff adjustment.
Price check: Naylors £81, Equus £80.99
Hy Equestrian Waterproof Pull-On Over Trousers | 26% off at GS Equestrian
Was £34.99 Now £25.24
These thin waterproof trousers from Hy Equestrian have an elasticated waistband and touch-tape ankles for a snug fit. They also feature two deep pockets and reflective panels on the lower leg to optimise visibility in poor light levels.
Price check: Viovet £25.74, Amazon £31.10
Aubrion Halcyon Mid Length Coat | 10% off at Naylors
Was £130 Now £117
This mid-length coat has a waterproof rating of 5000mm. It’s described as having a durable outer and has two-way zip and hidden rear riding vent. H&H’s Carol Phillips tested this coat and you can read her full review here. She said “It’s a practical coat, ideal for carrying out chores around the yard and riding in cold and wet weather”.
Price check: Shires £129.99
Royal Scot Neve Aquarobe | 60% off at Blacks
Was £150 Now £59
Save £91 with this deal! Features include a two-layered waterproof fabric construction with a warm deep pile fleece, and means it ticks all the boxes for one of the best waterproof riding coats. Available in black or olive while stocks last.
Price check: Amazon £115.50
