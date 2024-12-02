



Not only have I been covering all the best equestrian deals this Black Friday for H&H, but this weekend I was helping with the Black Friday rush at my local saddlery. I never turn down opportunities like this as it allows me to learn more about new products and share what I know with fellow horse owners who aren’t sure what product is the right choice for them. I love to help shoppers find the best products for them and their horse, and it’s a bonus if I can help them save money, too.

Shopping for regular essentials

I noticed that lots of shoppers were visiting to take advantage of the discounts on their regular and essential purchases. The Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to stock up on your everyday trusted products, as this will save you money down the line because you would make these purchases anyway. This could be anything from replacing a grooming brush, supplements, mane and tail spray or your horse’s favourite treats.

Winter clothing

I also noticed that it’s not just old stock that you get the best discount on in this mega sale event, but there were some great offers on current collections, too. This meant you can take advantage of the discounts on current colours if you’re a matchy-matchy fan, as well as popular seasonal products, such as the best winter riding coats and the best waterproof riding trousers.

This wide range of winter clothing discounts isn’t seen in quite the same way online, but as waterproofs were one of the top sellers this weekend I’ve searched online to find the best deals available.