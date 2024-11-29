



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If you ride in a large arena or there’s a slight bit of wind, hearing your instructor or coach can be a challenge. There have been numerous ways around this over the years, but this is my favourite solution so far. Using bluetooth headsets or headphones to have your coach on the phone for the duration of your lesson isn’t a new idea, but the Shokz OpenFit Air headphones don’t sit inside your ear, which means you can still hear what’s going on around you.

They’re designed with runners and cyclists in mind, but for horse riders this means that if your arena is only separated from the road by a hedge, for example, the sound of an approaching motorbike (or any other spook hazards) won’t be blocked out, which will allow you to prepare accordingly. Luckily for you, they’re on offer this Black Friday – and were one of the first things I looked for when we started compiling the best Black Friday deals for equestrians.

Shokz OpenFit Air headphones | Save 20% at Amazon

Was £119 , Now £95

Available in white, black or pink, these headphones sit comfortably outside your ear so that you can also hear what’s going on around you. View Deal

These headphones are discounted to the same price in a number of retailers for Black Friday, including John Lewis and Argos , but if you’ve got Amazon Prime they’ll be with you in time for riding this weekend.

What I love about the Shokz OpenFit Air headphones

I’ve been using these headphones regularly in the saddle for a while now. I can’t express how handy they are for lessons – especially if you’ve got a spooky horse – but I’ve also used them to make hands-free calls while hacking in the woods. I have no worries doing this because if a dog walker was calling their dog, for example, I’d still hear them.

The out-of-ear design also prevents sore ears, and the hook-over loop means they’re secure and won’t fall out. I’ve never lost a headphone yet while I’ve been walking, running, cycling or riding – and I’ve been wearing them regularly for all four activities.

You can adjust the volume with a tap, just as you would with other wireless headphones, and they store in a handy charging case.

If you know an active rider, these would make an excellent Christmas gift – one size fits all, so you can’t go wrong! They’re pricey as headphones go, but for a horse rider I really wouldn’t choose anything else.

A note on headphone safety while riding

The idea of riding with headphones in may feel a bit alien – and for some equestrians it will be a non-starter. However, some riders swear by them and use them regularly. If you want or need to wear headphones in the saddle, this style of headphone that sits outside your ear is the perfect compromise – balancing your need for hearing an instructor with safety and awareness of your surroundings.

You might also like: