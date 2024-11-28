I know exactly what it’s like to be a new mum as a horse owner and rider. I’ve got a two-year-old son and three horses, so I know you’re itching to get down to the stables and back in the saddle. I also know that now you’ve got a baby in tow it feels a whole lot more complicated.
It’s definitely possible to get your horsey fix, though, and I’m going to share with you some of my favourite products that I couldn’t have done it without. And as my role at Horse & Hound requires me to keep an eye on all the best Black Friday equestrian deals, I’ve found best Black Friday offers for each of them.
1. An excellent buggy
If you’re a new mum or mum-to-be, the best bit of advice I can give is to invest in a buggy that really meets your needs. I started off with a pram that I thought would suit us, but I realised very quickly that it wasn’t suitable at the yard. Instead, I needed the Land Rover of pushchairs – something for all terrains that could cope with walking the dogs, being at the stables and, as I’m right on the coast, going on the beach, too. However, all-terrain buggies don’t come cheap.
I upgraded to the OutnAbout Nipper. To me, this buggy is worth it’s weight in gold because it has made long days at the stables so much easier. My little boy loves it and it’s easy for me to manoeuvre. It fits in the boot of my car and he enjoys watching me from the pram while I am riding. It can handle going off-road and jogging with its 360-swivel lockable front wheel, air-filled tyres and great suspension. The seat is world-facing and can recline flat, but you can also attach a carrycot or car seat. The seat is padded with a five-point harness and there are handy zip pockets on the hood, which are the perfect size for keeping valuables safe and snacks to hand! I also wouldn’t be without the footmuff in the winter for keeping my little one cosy.
I wouldn’t hesitate to buy this again at full price if I had to – that’s how much I love it. H&H’s deputy art editor Sophie Cheeseman also has a Nipper and says: “This buggy goes anywhere and everywhere – and I mean anywhere! I love it – and the seat reclines flat so it’s suitable from birth.”
OutnAbout free footmuff for Black Friday
OutnAbout are offering a free footmuff with every buggy ordered – all you need to do is enter ‘FREEFM’ at the checkout.
If the OutnAbout Nipper is out of your budget and you’re looking for an offer this Black Friday, this is what I’d suggest as the next-best alternative.
Hauck Runner 3 All Terain Pushchair | Save 15% at Amazon
Was £349.95, Now £297.40
This pushchair has a sturdy all-terrain design, complete with three extra-large air wheels, adjustable rear suspension, extendable sun canopy and both a handbrake and footbrake. It features a soft, extra-long seat with a secure five-point harness and folding it down is effortless.
2. A travel cot
I purchased a travel cot for those days when I needed to get things done at the stables and didn’t want my little one to miss out on his nap time or spend too long sitting in his pram. It also doubled up as a play pen so I knew he was safe and secure.
Graco Travel Cot with Compact Fold and Carrybag | Save 22% at Amazon
Was £80, Now £62.49
This one looks great as it has a compact fold and carry bag.
3. Wipes, wipes and more wipes
Another great item to stock up on is baby wipes. Anyone with children will know you can never have too many of them.
WaterWipes Plastic Free Baby Wipes | Save 33% at Amazon
Was £39.99, Now £26.99
These wipes are plastic-free and unscented for sensitive skin. This deal is for 18 packs, which works out a just 2.5p per wipe.
4. A white noise machine
When loud noises disrupt your little ones nap time, a white noise machine can out the noise with a steady din all of their own. From the fuzz of a de-tuned radio to the replicated drone of an industrial fan, these little gadgets emit white noise sounds to help them drift off to dreamland.
Dreamegg White Noise Portable Sound Machine | Save 49% at Amazon
Was £59.99, Now £30.39
This is a portable noise blocker, night light and sleep soother all in one. It easily clips to your pram and helps children to settle and stay asleep. With a ten hour battery life. There are 21 soothing sounds to choose from.
5. A Jumparoo
I found having a Jumperoo really useful once my son got a bit older and didn’t want to spend so much time in the buggy. Having one meant I could let him jump around in safety, burn off some energy as well as watch me mucking out. A win-win for me!
Fisher-Price Roarin’ Rainforest Jumperoo Baby Bouncer | Save 25% at Amazon
Was £95.99, Now £71.99
This baby bouncer is suitable for children aged six months plus. It includes 12 rainforest toys; an alligator clicker, butterfly teether, bat-at elephant and hippo, colourful lights and more. Plus a 360° seat so your little one can see in all directions.
6. A waterproof puddlesuit
Waterproof puddle suits are great for keeping your little one warm in the pram. Then when they start to move around it will keep them warm and dry – along with a pair of the best wellies for kids. You can let your child enjoy their time exploring and helping you with the chores knowing they’ll stay dry. If they’re anything like my son, they’ll be in every puddle, love the hose pipe and enjoy a bed of fresh shavings.
Regatta Slosh III Fleece-Lined Waterproof Suit | Save up to 42% at Amazon
Was £35, Now £20.40
You can save up to 42% on some colours and sizes with this great deal! This one is fleece-lined, too, so perfect for this time of year.
