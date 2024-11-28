



I know exactly what it’s like to be a new mum as a horse owner and rider. I’ve got a two-year-old son and three horses, so I know you’re itching to get down to the stables and back in the saddle. I also know that now you’ve got a baby in tow it feels a whole lot more complicated.

It’s definitely possible to get your horsey fix, though, and I’m going to share with you some of my favourite products that I couldn’t have done it without. And as my role at Horse & Hound requires me to keep an eye on all the best Black Friday equestrian deals, I’ve found best Black Friday offers for each of them.

1. An excellent buggy

If you’re a new mum or mum-to-be, the best bit of advice I can give is to invest in a buggy that really meets your needs. I started off with a pram that I thought would suit us, but I realised very quickly that it wasn’t suitable at the yard. Instead, I needed the Land Rover of pushchairs – something for all terrains that could cope with walking the dogs, being at the stables and, as I’m right on the coast, going on the beach, too. However, all-terrain buggies don’t come cheap.

I upgraded to the OutnAbout Nipper. To me, this buggy is worth it’s weight in gold because it has made long days at the stables so much easier. My little boy loves it and it’s easy for me to manoeuvre. It fits in the boot of my car and he enjoys watching me from the pram while I am riding. It can handle going off-road and jogging with its 360-swivel lockable front wheel, air-filled tyres and great suspension. The seat is world-facing and can recline flat, but you can also attach a carrycot or car seat. The seat is padded with a five-point harness and there are handy zip pockets on the hood, which are the perfect size for keeping valuables safe and snacks to hand! I also wouldn’t be without the footmuff in the winter for keeping my little one cosy.

I wouldn’t hesitate to buy this again at full price if I had to – that’s how much I love it. H&H’s deputy art editor Sophie Cheeseman also has a Nipper and says: “This buggy goes anywhere and everywhere – and I mean anywhere! I love it – and the seat reclines flat so it’s suitable from birth.”

OutnAbout free footmuff for Black Friday

OutnAbout are offering a free footmuff with every buggy ordered – all you need to do is enter ‘FREEFM’ at the checkout. View Deal

If the OutnAbout Nipper is out of your budget and you’re looking for an offer this Black Friday, this is what I’d suggest as the next-best alternative.

Hauck Runner 3 All Terain Pushchair | Save 15% at Amazon

Was £349.95, Now £297.40

This pushchair has a sturdy all-terrain design, complete with three extra-large air wheels, adjustable rear suspension, extendable sun canopy and both a handbrake and footbrake. It features a soft, extra-long seat with a secure five-point harness and folding it down is effortless. View Deal

2. A travel cot

I purchased a travel cot for those days when I needed to get things done at the stables and didn’t want my little one to miss out on his nap time or spend too long sitting in his pram. It also doubled up as a play pen so I knew he was safe and secure.

3. Wipes, wipes and more wipes

Another great item to stock up on is baby wipes. Anyone with children will know you can never have too many of them.

4. A white noise machine

When loud noises disrupt your little ones nap time, a white noise machine can out the noise with a steady din all of their own. From the fuzz of a de-tuned radio to the replicated drone of an industrial fan, these little gadgets emit white noise sounds to help them drift off to dreamland.

Dreamegg White Noise Portable Sound Machine | Save 49% at Amazon

Was £59.99, Now £30.39



This is a portable noise blocker, night light and sleep soother all in one. It easily clips to your pram and helps children to settle and stay asleep. With a ten hour battery life. There are 21 soothing sounds to choose from. View Deal

5. A Jumparoo

I found having a Jumperoo really useful once my son got a bit older and didn’t want to spend so much time in the buggy. Having one meant I could let him jump around in safety, burn off some energy as well as watch me mucking out. A win-win for me!