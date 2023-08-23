



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Some children seem to be magnetised to the deepest, muddiest puddles around, while others have a simple love of the great outdoors, and some are a little more reluctant to dip their toes. Regardless of what category they fit into, all children will benefit from a pair of the best children’s wellington boots to keep their feet warm and dry while they’re playing outdoors – whether they’re in the woods, at the beach or at your local park. There’s such a wide variety when it comes to the best children’s wellington boots, but all parents will be on the lookout for a functional design, good fit and great value for money. All of the wellies we’ve included in this round-up are 100% waterproof, but will have a variety of designs and features to cater for all. Younger children’s boots tend to have a flatter sole and rounder toe, which makes them easier to walk in, so don’t be put off if they don’t look like the best wellington boots designed for adults. Some of the best wellies have a significantly higher price point, but these tend to be more technical and usually harder wearing, so if your child is likely to give their new boots a hard life with a lot of time outside before they need a larger size, then it’s worth considering whether the extra spend will pay off. If you’re looking for winter-specific wellies, opt for a pair with a lining for extra warmth and a good grip for when it gets particularly muddy underfoot. Best children’s wellington boots

Grubs Muddies Icicle 5.0 Boots

Colours: Charcoal or violet | Sizes: UK C6–2 | RRP: £49.95 |

These neoprene calf-height boots keep little feet comfortable, warm and dry between -20°C and 20°C to make sure play is never interrupted. They have an easy-kick rim for hands-free removal and a hard-wearing, supportive rubber sole.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, naylors.com, mountainwarehouse.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

Grass & Air Colour-Changing Fleece-Lined Wellies

Colours: 12 options | Sizes: C3–13 | RRP: From £23 |

These wellies are available in a range of bright and more neutral colours – and feature colour-changing technology so that the raindrops become colourful when wet. They have a teddy fleece lining for extra warmth and come with a drawstring bag so you can easily pack the wellies for adventures, however dirty they get.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, grassandair.com, mountainwarehouse.com, etsy.com or joules.com

Merry People Bobbi Kids Wellington Boots

Colours: Mustard yellow, Oxford blue, dusty pink or alpine green | Sizes: UK C4–3 | RRP: £29.95 |

The Bobbi kids boots are made with all the same technology and functionality as the adult boots, including added grip and tread on the sole. They are supportive and versatile, which makes them great for daily wear, and they’ve been tested in sub-zero temperatures.

Made from natural rubber combined with flexible neoprene lining, they are 100% vegan and ethically manufactured. They also feature handy pull tabs so that kids can slip them on and off with ease.

In the UK? View now at merrypeople.com

Muddy Puddles Classic Wellington Boots

Colours: Navy, red, yellow or green | Sizes: UK C3–adult 6 | RRP: £15 |

These classic wellies are great if you’re shopping on a budget. Their tall design protects more of the leg and their grippy soles prevent slipping.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, muddypuddles.com or next.co.uk

Start-Rite Mudbuster Boots

Colours: Navy, pink, blue or lilac | Sizes: EU 20–39 | RRP: From £28 |

These fleece-lined boots have an elasticated top to keep moisture out when it’s wet or muddy – which is great for those who love the puddles.

In the UK? View child sizes now at amazon.co.uk or startriteshoes.com

In the UK? View baby sizes now at amazon.co.uk or startriteshoes.com

Joules Roll-Up Wellies

Colours: Prints and patterns | Sizes: UK C8–3 | RRP: £29.95 |

Available in a wide range of prints and patterns, these wellies roll up so are easy to carry around, making them perfect for wet weekends, school trips and holidays. After being worn in the wet, stand the wellies upright and allow them to dry naturally – and prolong the life of the rolling ability with a welly spray (like this one on Amazon). In the UK? View girls’ designs at amazon.co.uk

In the UK? View boys’ designs at amazon.co.uk

Roarsome Kids Wellies

Colours: Green dinosaur, purple unicorn or pink rabbit | Sizes: EU 25–32 | RRP: £30 |

These wellies have handles to help your child get them on unaided. They are totally waterproof and made from natural rubber with a faux shearling lining to keep feet cosy.

In the UK? View now at johnlewis.com (green dinosaur) or johnlewis.com (purple unicorn)

Hunter Original First Classic Kids Wellingtons

Colours: Black, navy, red, yellow, green or pink | Sizes: UK C4–4 | RRP: From £28 |

Designed with a flatter sole and rounder foot, these boots are easy for young children to walk in. They are made from natural vulcanised rubber with a matte finish and have a soft cotton lining.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, johnlewis.com, gsequestrian.co.uk or naylors.com

Mountain Warehouse Kids Wellies

Colours: 12 options | Sizes: UK C6–5 | RRP: £25.99 |

These wellies have a PVC outer, durable sole and soft jersey lining. They have deep grip on the sole for grip and stability.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or mountainwarehouse.com

Solognac Kids Warm Short Wellies

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK C7½/8–1/1½ | RRP: £19.99 |

These lightweight wellies have a removable fleece slipper for extra warmth. They have a non-slip sole and a pull tab to help with putting them on.

In the UK? View now at decathlon.co.uk

Aigle Lolly Pop Kids Boots

Sizes: UK C7–4 | RRP: £80 |

These iconic rain boots are immediately recognisable and handcrafted with primarily natural rubber. They’re a great option if your child loves to splash in the puddles, featuring a flat sole and a reflective strip at the rear.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, philipmorrisdirect.co.uk, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.