22 pairs of children’s riding boots for all ages, abilities and budgets

Having a proper pair of children’s riding boots is important because the soles of wellington boots, casual ankle boots and trainers aren’t appropriate for stirrups – usually because they have too much grip or don’t have a suitable heel – plus riding boots offer more protection from stray pony hooves while your child is on the ground.

When it comes to choosing between long or short boots, young riders and beginners tend to ride in jodhpur boots, while more accomplished riders tend to prefer long boots. If your child is likely to be wearing their new boots for yard chores or in muddy fields in the winter, it might be worth considering some long rubber riding boots so they stay dry and don’t ruin a smart pair of leather boots.

Aside from rubber riding boots, most boots are usually made of genuine or synthetic leather. Real leather tends to offer more grip and feel, and lasts a long time if it’s looked after. On the other hand, synthetic leather is usually cheaper and can be wiped clean without needed to add any leather cleaner or conditioner. Other things to look for on short boots are pull tabs, as these will help your child put the boots on and take them off easier.

Children’s jodhpur boots

Hy Equestrian Wax Leather Jodhpur Boot

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: EU 29–34 | RRP: £28.99 |

These boots are designed for everyday riding and wearing at the yard. They have a cushioned insole and steel shank to give extra support, and are made of a waxed water-resistant leather and hard-wearing TPR sole. The boots also have a pull tab and elasticated side gussets to make them easy to put on and take off.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Dublin Altitude Zip Paddock Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK C9–4 | RRP: £35.75 |

Made from a quality grained synthetic leather, these boots have a RCS (Rider Comfort System) footbed, high arch and in-built shank for improved comfort and stability.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

In the US? View now at statelinetack.com

Brogini Tivoli Piccino Kids Short Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: EU 28–35 | RRP: £35 |

Made with a durable synthetic leather upper, which is quick and easy to clean, these boots have been designed with practicality in mind. They have shock-absorbing insoles and wicking properties to keep feet comfortable all day long. The elasticated panels, front zip and pull tab help with putting on and taking off.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Mark Todd Junior Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK C11–3 | RRP: £36.98 |

These classic leather jodhpur boots have an elasticated ankle for ease of fit, grippy soles and a soft cushioned footbed. Also available with a zip.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Shires Moretta Rosetta Paddock Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK C10–3 | RRP: £44.99 |

Ideal for everyday riding, these boots are made of full grain leather for long-lasting resilience. They have wicking to prevent sweaty feet, supportive insoles and shock-absorbing soles.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Rhinegold Children’s Classic Leather Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK C10–5 | RRP: £20.50 |

These classic boots have two pull tabs to allow easy putting on and taking off. The elastic sides provide flexibility and stretch, while the moulded soles give added comfort.

View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Tredstep Donatello Paddock Boot

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK 2½–11 | RRP: £119 |

These smart full grain leather boots have a leather lining and Coolmax-lined comfort footbed. There are double-gore stretch panels around ankle and a new technical, cushioned rubber sole. They feature spur rests and contrast stitching, and are also available in a laced style.

View now at rideawaystore.com

Harry Hall Buxton Childs Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK C9–2 | RRP: £52.95 |

These leather riding boots are suitable for everyday horse riding as well as competition. They have a leather lining, cushioned insole and elastic gusset for comfort, while the stitched resin/rubber outer sole ensures these boots have a long working life.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Decathlon Kids’ Classic Leather Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK C11½–2½ | RRP: £29.99 |

These boots are designed for use in all weathers and have elasticated panels for comfort and ease.

View now at decathlon.co.uk

Tuffa Polo Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK C6–5 | RRP: £45.99 |

Made using high quality leather on a rubber non-slip sole, these boots are smart enough to double up for non-horsey wear.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

Steeds Start II Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black with 8 accent options | Sizes: UK C7½–9 | RRP: £21.90 |

These unlined rubber jodhpur boots have an anti-slip soles and elastic inserts on the sides ensure an easy fitting.



Children’s long riding boots

Hy Equestrian Erice Riding Boot

Colours: Black or black/pink | Sizes: UK C10–3 | RRP: £76.99 |

These boots feature lace fronts for a classic finish, but with a black glitter panel at the top of the boot for a modern twist. They have an elasticated back panel for superior comfort, ease of fastening and close contact feel, and sturdy zip fastening with secure press stud closures. They also feature spur rests and guards, as well as an anti-skid sole for stability.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, ebay.co.uk

Ariat Heritage Contour Field Zip Tall Riding Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 2–4, in two calf widths and two heights | RRP: £195 |

These smart, classic boots have a four-layer supportive and cushioning footbed, and a durable outsole that provides maximum wear resistance and flexibility.

View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Mark Todd Tall Synthetic Field Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: EU 33–42 | RRP: £55.98 |

These leather-look tall boots have elastic inserts for a comfortable fit, a laced front and an elastic zip guard.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Dublin Arderin Tall Field Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 1–3 | RRP: £121.99 |

Made from a stretch PU with a leather upper, these boots have a breathable lining and RCS (Rider Comfort System footbed). They feature a high Spanish-cut top line and have a rubber outsole for grip and endurance.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Brogini Como Piccino Long Riding Boots

Colours: Black, black/patent or black/silver | Sizes: EU 31–38 | RRP: £85 |

These boots have a synthetic leather leg, which has stretch properties for a good fit, a leather panel on the inner part to aid grip, plus a real leather foot.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Shires Moretta Gianna Riding Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK C12–5 | RRP: £89.99 |

These smart field boots have a close leg fit that is achieved by pairing hard-wearing leather inner calves with softer outer panels that hug the leg. They have wicking linings to prevent sweaty and cushioning, supportive insoles, plus shock-absorbing rubber soles with steel shanks.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Rhinegold Young Rider Elite Luxus Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK C13–5 | RRP: £89.95 |

These soft leather boots have an elasticated lace front, spur rests and guards, and stitch detail on the toe cap. They also feature two pleated elasticated leather sections at the back of the boot for a comfortable fit. The top of the wide, user-friendly zip is finished with an elasticated strap and plain black press stud to the side.

View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Decathlon 100 Kid’s Long Horse Riding Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK C9½–2½ | RRP: £14.99 |

These synthetic long boots are good for beginners who are starting out with horse riding or those who need a pair of boots to double up for yard chores.

View now at decathlon.co.uk

Tredstep Donatello SQ II Field Boot

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 2–6 | RRP: £229 |

These elegant boots have a leather outer and lining, and a high tensile stretch panel down entire length of leg to ensure the perfect fit. They also have a new padded stretch top closure for ease and comfort, and a new shock-absorbing and hard-wearing moulded rubber sole for improved stirrup feel. The ankle design also allows for full flexion.

Donadeo Junior

Colours: Black, brown or blue | Sizes: UK 1–4, in a wide range of widths and heights | RRP: From £295 |

These boots are made from the softest calfskin leather with an elasticated panel for ultimate comfort. They come with thick inner soles that can be removed to allow for growth, and have soles designed for grip and durability. There are endless customisation options, including more than 100 choices of top colour, option of crystals and bespoke designs.

Steeds Start Long Rubber Riding Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK C8½–7 | RRP: £23.90 |

These simple long rubber boots are waterproof and unlined – a good option if you’re on a tight budget for occasional wear.

