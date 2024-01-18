



The right pair of riding boots can significantly impact your riding experience, from comfort to performance – they’re certainly not just a fashion statement, although with such a wide selection to choose from they can be if you want to.

Riding involves inherent risks and proper footwear is an essential part of staying safe. Even the best wellington boots for men aren’t suitable for stirrups, neither are trainers or casual shoes. Well-designed riding boots provide support and protection, which ensures rider comfort but also reducing the risk of injuries when handling horses. The soles of proper riding boots are designed to provide a secure grip on the stirrups, which enhances the rider’s stability without them having too much grip that you can’t remove your foot easily when necessary, while also having a well-defined heel that prevents the foot from slipping through the stirrups.

Riding boots come in a range of different types and styles – and there’s something for every rider from beginner to advanced, and for every budget. In this guide, we’ve included a range of best long riding boots for men and short riding boots, too, to accommodate different needs. Some are specifically designed for men while others are unisex, but all offer a good standard of support while you’re in the saddle.

Best men’s riding boots: H&H’s quick guide

Best long riding boots for me: Ariat Heritage Contour II

Best value riding boots for men: Rhinegold Luxus Leather

Best short riding boots for men: Tredstep Ireland Medici Paddock Boots

Best riding boots for yard work: Ariat Ascent Waterproof Paddock Boots

Best riding boots for men

Ariat Heritage Contour II Field Zip Tall Riding Boot

Colours: Black

Sizes: UK 6–12, with three calf width options and three height options

RRP: £300

H&H Review: 10/10, H&H Approved

Stylish yet durable, these boots are classically styled and are made from premium full-grain leather. They feature a full-length, elasticated panel on the rear and an elasticated gusset on the inside knee to give a close but comfortable fit. They also include a moisture-wicking lining and a treated outsole.

One of our female testers tried out these boots and absolutely loves them – read Becky’s full Ariat Heritage Contour II review.

In the UK? View now at ariat.com or naylors.com

In the US? View now at ariat.com or amazon.com

Ariat Telluride H2O Waterproof Boot

Colours: Copper

Sizes: UK 7–12

RRP: £150

These rugged short boots are long-lasting and practical. The durable outer shoe is made from waterproof, full-grain leather and a waterproof membrane that helps to keep the feet dry. They’re also very comfortable to wear for long periods, with a moisture-wicking lining and shock-absorbing sole. They’re also good to ride in and provide impressive support for the foot, particularly on longer hacks.

In the UK? View now at ariat.co.uk, amazon.co.uk or naylors.com



Rhinegold Luxus Leather Riding Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 3–11, with four calf width options

RRP: £119.50

Featuring an elasticated front lace detail, these soft leather boots are comfortable and practical. They have a wider feel zip and two pleated elasticated sections on the rear of the boot. The top of the zip has an elasticated strap with a plain press stud and the heel has spur guards. They have a good range of calf width options and are a great choice for those with wider calves.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Brogini Tivoli Zipped Adults Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 3½–11

RRP: £55

These classic leather jodhpur boots have a hard-wearing rubber sole and elasticated side panels around the ankles to allow for easue of use. They’re available at an accessible price and if the leather is looked after will last a good while. They’re a good choice for jump riders if paired with a pair of gaiters or half-chaps because they allow the ankle to move freely.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or naylors.com



Ariat Ascent Waterproof Paddock Boot

Colours: Black

Sizes: UK 7–12

RRP: £160

Another modern take on the short paddock boot from Ariat. The Ascents almost look like trainers but they’re very practical around the yard. They’re completely waterproof and have neoprene collar around the top that stops muck from getting inside your boots. They’re also very comfortbale to ride in and are also available as a long boot.

Read H&H’s independent Ariat Ascent Waterproof Paddock Boot review.

In the UK? View now at ariat.com or amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com



Tredstep Ireland Medici Front Zip Paddock Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 4–11

RRP: £139.99

Classically styled using calfskin leather, these short boots look smart on and are comfortable from the first wear. They’re easy to care for, provide good support and are suitable for any discipline when paired with the Tredstep Medici Air Half Chaps.

Read H&H’s independent Tredstep Medici Front Zip review.

In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk

Dublin River Boots III

Colours: Chocolate, dark brown or black

Sizes: UK 3–11, with three calf width options

RRP: £154.99

These boots offer a classic country style and are a versatile option for all equestrians. They can be worn casually, for yard work and in the saddle as they have a stirrup-friendly sole. They’re wide through the ankle and calf to give plenty of room for extra socks in the winter.

Read H&H’s independent Dublin River Boots III review.

In the UK? View now at naylors.com or gsequestrian.com

What are the best horse riding boots for men?

There is no one type or style of riding boot that is better than another – it depends on how you intend to use them and what discipline you do. When choosing a pair of riding boots consider your specific needs, riding style and personal preference.

Dressage riders tend to prefer tall, stiffer boots whereas showjumpers or event riders generally prefer boots with more ankle flexibility. A lot of riders also have a separate pair of boots for yard work but if you’re not intending to compete, a multipurpose paddock boot might suit your needs better.

Similarly, in competitions, leather is the most commonly used material, and is considered appropriate dress for most disciplines. However, some synthetic boots will be much more easier to look after if you’re also wearing them for mucking out and other yard chores.

Are leather or synthetic riding boots better?

The choice between leather and synthetic riding boots largely comes down to personal preference. Both materials have their advantages and disadvantages.

Leather boots are more traditional and are appropriate for competition wear. If well maintained, they are very durable and comfortable but do require regular cleaning and conditioning. They also tend to be more expensive and are not as water-resistant as synthetic materials.

Synthetic boots are more budget-friendly and don’t use any animal products, so they’re also vegan-friendly. However, they aren’t as widely used at competitions.

Why wear long riding boots?

Long riding boots don’t have to be worn but they are thought to offer more protection when riding. Tall boots protect the rider’s legs from chaffing and pinching on the stirrup leathers.

Long riding boots also provide support to the rider’s lower long and ankle, offering more stability in the stirrup. They can help to keep a correct leg position, particularly the stiffer boots used in the dressage.

They’re also a versatile option. Whereas short boots aren’t accepted as formal dress in some disciplines, long boots are universally accepted. They’re also traditional, and their formal aesthetic appeals to many riders.

Your choice of material and style ultimately comes down to personal preference and the best boot is the one that best suits your needs.

