Just like the best ladies’ everyday breeches, the best men’s breeches should be lightweight and breathable, enabling you to stay cool while working hard, yet comfortable and durable, too. Technical fabrics also offer wicking properties and the best breeches will allow you a good freedom of movement in the saddle, combined with good support and grip.

Choosing between full-seat and knee-grip styles is down to personal preference, but you want look and feel your best when you’re in the saddle – particularly if you’re looking for the best men’s competition breeches, so style and fit are also key to finding the best pair of breeches for you. You can choose between pleated and plain fronts, and more fitted and relaxed looks – we’ve rounded up a selection of them all.

Best men’s breeches for everyday wear

Mark Todd Auckland breeches

Colours: White, beige, charcoal, coffee, navy or olive | Sizes: 28–38in | RRP: £79.98 |

These breeches are made from a lightweight material with four-way stretch. They have a Euroseat design, slimline sock ankle, grip knee patches and pockets on the front and rear.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, elandlodge.com or ebay.co.uk

Ariat Tri Factor Grip Knee Patch Breeches

Colours: White, tan, navy or black | Sizes: 28–40in, in regular or long | RRP: £125 |

These breeches benefit from cooling technology, compression and silicone grip. The waistband has a V-shaped panel that is designed to aid fit, while the calf is designed to provide custom support at the calf and ankle, alleviating pressure points and friction.

View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or elandlodge.com

Pikeur Rossini Breeches

Colours: Truffle, chocolate, walnut, dark shadow, night blue, black or white | Sizes: 24–42in, in regular or long | RRP: £189.95 |

These full-seat breeches are available with a mock suede or silicon grip seat. They have two slanting front pockets, two rear pockets with flaps, wide belt loops and a stretch finish at the ankle.

View now at equus.co.uk

Toggi Flexi men’s breeches



Colours: Anthracite, navy or black | Sizes: 28–36in | RRP: £86.90 |

Made from a four-way stretch, water-resistant, technical fabric, these breeches are described as lightweight and supportive. They feature a strategically placed silicone knee print, as well as reflective branding, zipped rear pocket and mesh ankle panels.

View now at elandlodge.com or ebay.co.uk

Equetech men’s denim breeches

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 28–36in | RRP: £78.95 |

These breeches are designed to feel like jeans but with all the features of breeches. They have silicone knee grips, front pleats, Lycra leg panels, jean-style pockets, belt loops and a comfort waistband.

View now at equus.co.uk, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Harrogate men’s breeches Colours: White, beige, black or grey | Sizes: 28–38in | RRP: £69.99 | These traditional gents’ breeches feature pleated sides to reduce restriction, side and back pockets both with stud closures, a sturdy zip, belt loops and bulk-free stretch hem ankles. The silicone knee patches add extra grip. View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Whitaker Miami full-seat men’s breeches Colours: White, navy or black | Sizes: 28–38in | RRP: £82.50 | These breeches are described as having a firm yet comfortable fit and are made of a highly breathable four-way stretch performance fabric. They feature stretchy Lycra ankles, two rear pockets and a full silicone-printed seat. View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

LeMieux Monsieur Breeches

Colours: White, navy or black | Sizes: 28–36in | RRP: £109.95 |

These breeches are made with a four-way stretch material and seamless design. They have four pockets, a silicone knee grip and a tapered lower leg design with seamless Lycra sleeve.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or elandlodge.com

Cavaleros Frasco breeches

Colours: Grey or white | Sizes: EU 46–52 | RRP: £145 |

Described as extremely comfortable, very durable and eco-friendly, breeches are easy to keep clean and antibacterial. They are made of a bamboo-based fabric that is highly breathable and aids temperature regulation. They have a relaxed look and are available in full-seat or knee-grip styles.

DVR Dexter track-pant breeches

Colours: Black, graphite or beige | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £90 |

These breeches are described as ultra lightweight, oil resistant, breathable and quick drying. They offer UPF 50+ UV protection, and are made from sustainable Econyl regenerated nylon and Lycra Xtra Life, which helps them keep their shape and stretch.

Premier Equine Levanzo men’s breeches

Colours: Black, navy, anthracite or beige | Sizes: 26–38in | RRP: £84 |

Made from a technical fabric that is breathable and wicking, these breeches feature a full silicone gel seat, two pockets at the front and two jetted flap pockets at the rear.

Equilibre Key breeches

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: 30–37in | RRP: £42.90 |

These breeches feature silicone knee grips and flexible leg cuffs. They also have two slip front and rear pockets.

