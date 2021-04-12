



The best summer riding breeches will keep you comfortable in the saddle and help you perform at your best day after day. Technical fabrics feature in everyday breeches as well as the best competition breeches. They’re definitely something to take advantage of, so keep an eye out for technical features such as breathable, wicking and compressing fabrics.

Everyday or leisure breeches can be any colour and there is plenty of choice to be had. There’s also a variety of cuts and designs, from mid-rise to high-waisted and full-seat or knee patch grips. It’s all down to personal preference, but a flattering fit and attractive appearance are definitely high on the priority list for most riders. Some are particularly smart, while others – such as the Shires Aubrion Putney denim breeches – offer a more casual look. If you want something lighter and even more causal, check out the best riding tights and leggings.

Here’s a selection of the best summer riding breeches for everyday wear…

Ariat Heritage Elite full-seat breeches

Colours: Grey, navy, beige or white | Sizes: 22–36in, in regular or long | RRP: £100 |

Described as delivering technical performance in a traditional package, these regular-rise breeches are made of a four-way stain-repellent stretch fabric and feature mesh calf panels that alleviate pressure points and friction. They have a synthetic suede full seat, an elastic V panel in the waistband as well as support for the core muscles that also slims your silhouette.

Cavalleria Toscana New Grip System knee grip breeches

Colours: White, black, grey or navy | Sizes: EU 36–46 | RRP: £240 |

These beautifully tailored breeches are made of a stretch fabric that hugs your figure while allowing freedom of movement. It is also breathable, fast-drying, and boasts antibacterial and easy-care qualities. The new grip system knee patches offer good grip and security, while the Lycra lower leg cuffs reduce bulk.

Cavallo Celine X grip breeches

Colours: Schwarz, deep blue/dark blue, mocca/espresso or twilight/graphite | Sizes: Regular EU 34–44 or long 68–96 | RRP: From £208 |

These new breeches from Cavallo have a grippy full seat and shaped waist, as well as two slit front pockets with rivets and two decorated fake back pockets. A comfort yoke at the back and inserts at the sides ensure freedom of movement.

More info at cavallo.info

Coldstream Equestrian Learmouth breeches

Colours: Black/Windsor wine or navy/raspberry sorbet | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £79.99 |

With a splash of colour, these breeches are smart, durable and practical. The full silicon seat adds extra grip, while the no bulk elastic stretch hem ankles offers extra comfort and diamante detailing provides a touch of glam.

More info at coldstreamequestrian.co.uk

Derby House Pro Gel knee patch breeches

Colours: Grey, navy or beige | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £44.99 |

These breeches have a mid-rise waistband with belt loops, and the technical stretch fabric means that they offer a body-hugging, flattering fit. The reinforced knee patch with silicone gel offers extra grip, while shaped rear pockets add to the look. They also feature shaped Lycra calf panels to prevent bulking under boots.

More info at derbyhousestore.com

Dublin Shona full suede seat denim breeches

Colours: Ash or blue denim | Sizes: 24–38in | RRP: £64.99 |

These mid-rise breeches offer a vintage denim look, with a full suede seat, belt loops and five pockets. The bi-stretch denim fabric offers compression and coverage and they are fastened with a zip and snap closure.

More info at dublinclothing.co.uk

Equetech Shaper breeches

Colours: Beige, grey, blackberry, navy or white | Sizes: 24–36in | RRP: £89.50 |

These breeches are designed to compliment your curves and give you a flattering outline. They feature a contoured higher waistband, have hidden support and a matt silicone grip seat.

More info at equetech.com

Harry Hall Temppro full-seat breeches

Colours: Grey | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £95 |

These technical breeches are designed using special hollow yarns that allow moisture and heat to be quickly transferred away from the skin allowing your body to regulate your temperature more effectively. The fabric also has an SPF rating of 50+, making them ideal for summer.

Holland Cooper Ascot breeches

Colours: Black reflective, burgundy, charcoal, ink navy or khaki | Sizes: 6–16 | RRP: £125 |

These high-waisted, durable and sculptured breeches are designed to follow your figure. They are flexible and carefully cut to allow a greater freedom of movement, while the full-grip seat offers extra comfort and security.

Hy Equestrian Kensington breeches

Colours: Navy/taupe | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £89.99 |

High-waisted and flattering, these breeches are designed to help support your core. They are made of a four-way stretch breathable fabric for extra movability and comfort, and offer extra grip with a silicone seat. Detailing surrounding the rose gold zip pockets adds to the style, while the no bulk stretch hems at the ankles ensure a comfortable fit under long boots.

More info at hy-equestrian.com

Just Togs Heritage breeches

Colours: Beige, teal or silver grey | Sizes: 8–16 | RRP: £44.99 |

These breeches are great value and offer a modern look to a classic style. They feature a full silicone seat with subtle brand detail, front and rear pockets, elasticated ankle cuffs and a comfortable deep waistband.

More info at justtogs.co.uk

LeMieux denim breeches

Colours: Denim | Sizes: 6–16 | RRP: £79.95 |

Described as combining style, quality and practicality, these breeches offer a relaxed look for everyday wear on the yard or in the saddle. Made from a soft denim-cotton fabric, they have four-way stretch and a seamless design that allows full range of movement while providing support with a high waist. The full silicone seat gives a secure feel, while a tapered lower leg design with seamless anatomic Lycra sleeve add to the comfort.

More info at lemieuxproducts.com

Mark Todd London breeches

Colours: Grey/black or taupe/navy | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £82.99 |

Made from extremely breathable and wicking fabric, these breeches are ideal for the summer. The high-performance, water-resistant, four-way stretch fabric ensures comfort while helping to keep you dry during summer showers. They have a Euro seat design (a separately stitched seat of the same fabric as the rest of the breeches), silicone grip knee patches and a slimline sock ankle. They have pockets at the front and back with co-ordinated colour trims.

Mochara Equestrian breeches

Colours: Black, navy, stone or white | Sizes: 6–16 | RRP: £95 |

The high-waisted design of these breeches provides extra support that also flatters all shapes and sizes. Made from a technical four-way stretch fabric with cool touch technology, these breeches are breathable, lightweight, stain repellent, durable and fast drying. They feature a lightweight silicone seat, Lycra sock and a secure popper fastening.

Mountain Horse Ester breeches

Colours: Black or taupe | Sizes: EU 34–46 | RRP: £85 |

Made with a high quality nylon/spandex breathable and wicking fabric that is resistant to dirt and liquid, these breeches have a regular waist with belt loops. The three-quarter silicone seat gives extra grip, while the double stretch cuff at the the bottom leg means they are close fit, but easy to pull on and off. They fasten with a secure hook and loop closure.

Pikeur Lu summer breeches

Colours: White, walnut, dark shadow, black or nightblue | Sizes: 18–32in, in regular or long | RRP: £174.95 |

From Pikeur’s new spring/summer range, these sporty-looking breeches are made from a lightweight, four-way stretch fabric that is temperature-regulating, breathable and quick drying. The legs have a sock-like finish in a mesh fabric that is also used at the pocket openings. Available with grip knee patches or full seat.

Shires Aubrion Putney denim breeches

Colours: Black or dark blue | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £59.99 |

Keep it casual in these mid-ride stretch denim breeches. They feature belt loops, jean pocket styling, matte silicone knee grips and sleek cuffs.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

Stierna Saga breeches

Colours: Navy, black, white, sand or glacier | Sizes: EU 32–44 | RRP: £179 |

These high-waisted breeches have a full-seat silicone grip print. They feature chafe-free seams, a wide, shaped waistband with belt loops and have a handy zipped leg pocket for your phone.

Toggi Flexi breeches

Colours: Grey or navy | Sizes: 24–34 | RRP: £73.50 |

Made from a four-way stretch woven fabric that is lightweight and supportive, these breeches have a full silicone seat. They feature a water-repellent finish and are finished with reflective branding, zip phone pocket and mesh ankle panels.

Whitaker Clayton breeches

Colours: Brown, taupe, grey, khaki, navy or black | Sizes: 26–34in | RRP: £50 |

These breeches are crafted from a soft-touch, high-performance fabric in a shape-enhancing style that is designed to flatter. They feature a regular waistband with belt loops, silicone printed knee patches, Lycra ankles and two front pockets.

More info at johnwhitaker.com

What’s the difference between jodhpurs and breeches?

Jodhpurs or ‘jods’ are designed to be worn with short riding boots, so are longer to ensure the leg is covered. They are often too bulky around the ankle to be worn with long leather boots. Breeches, however, are much closer fitting – especially lower down the leg – and finish above the ankle. Traditionally they would have Velcro fastenings, but an elasticated cuff is now much more common, which makes them ideal for wearing with long boots.

