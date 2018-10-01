The best summer competition breeches for horse riders are lightweight and breathable, enabling the rider to stay cool while working hard in warm temperatures. Competition breeches are typically either white, cream or fawn in colour to fit with the rules of the major disciplines. They need to have sufficient stretch to allow the rider to move as required in the saddle, combined with good grip. Some riders prefer a full seat, while others like the grip on the inside of the knee. This is mainly personal preference. Riders want to look at their best when out competing, with style and fit being key to a great pair of competition breeches.

You might also like:

Best summer show shirts for riders 2018: Horse & Hound’s testers rank their favourites Find out which show shirts were chosen as the best in test and best value in our independent group test

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product testers

The breeches in this group test were trialled by Jo Rimmer and her team. Jo is a former school teacher, who has produced a number of horses up to CCI3* level. She now combines competing with producing young horses and training riders of all ages. She is based at Fontmell Parva, Dorset, alongside her 16-year-old daughter Jess. The yard has a reputation for high standards (horses) and high spirits (staff).

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best summer competition breeches 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £147.95

“These breeches proved to be very comfortable to wear. They were easy to ride in, breathable, washed well and, to my delight, they were not see through at all! I’m a huge fan of the broad waistband which makes them fit really well. Although they are among the most expensive breeches in the test, they are worth spending the money on. A top quality pair of summer breeches.”

9/10

Read full review >>

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £59.00

“These breeches performed very well as they are comfortable to wear all day long in the heat. The material they are made from is lightweight without being see through. I liked how the seam detailing is so slimming, while the mid-rise wait cuts off the torso in a flattering way. These are excellent value for money and fit better, with a better material, than some much more expensive brands.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £55.00

“These breeches were a good fit, and true to size. They also looked very smart in the saddle and still looked as good as new after being washed. They were comfortable and lightweight with pockets that are a really good size. Personally, I’m not so keen on the grey knee grip – I think they would look better in white. But these are a nice cool pair on summer breeches that are really smart for competitions.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £179.00

“These breeches were very comfortable and light to ride in, even during the extremely hot summer we have had. They were not at all restrictive and kept me cool while in the saddle. I liked how smart they looked, particularly when worn with a tailcoat. There are, however, a little bit see through and so you have to be quite selective with the colour and shape of your underwear!”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £79.99

“I was very impressed with how breathable these breeches were and, although very thin, they didn’t rub in any way. These fitted extremely well and were great during the heat wave. They also washed very well and the gel knee grips weren’t affected at all by the washing process. I found the gel knee grips were really effective and did a great job, without being noticeable in the saddle. I liked the design, but felt they were more suitable for the showjumping ring rather than the dressage arena.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £55.42

“These breeches were very comfortable to ride in and fitted well. They did prove to be very tough and hard-wearing but were too thick and hot for the height of summer. Having worn them in 30°C, I can safely say that I would prefer, and look forward to, wearing them in the cooler weather. A good value, smart, tough pair of breeches more suitable for autumn hunting, rather than mid summer wear.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £109.99

“These are a really smart pair of breeches that are suitable for all disciplines. They were very comfortable to wear and fitted nicely. They were also very lightweight and breathable. However, I felt they were on the slightly pricier side for what they are, the pockets are not big enough to put much in and the gel grips did get rather sticky in the heat.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £79.96

“Sadly, the fit of these breeches didn’t suit me as well as some of the others on test. That said, they were very breathable and the gel knee grips worked well. These breeches were truly brilliant white, which made them look very smart. I also like how comfortable the bottom of the legs are – they never left a dent or a mark in my skin under my boots. I would recommend you try them on before you buy as the cut (generous waist/slim legs) won’t suit everyone.”

6/10

Read full review >>

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday