‘We need to progress’: dark breeches to be allowed in all phases of eventing

Eventers on both sides of the Irish Sea will be able to wear dark breeches in all three phases of competition next year.

Eventing Ireland (EI) announced this week that competitors could wear dark breeches at national and training competitions. British Eventing, which has allowed the same for cross-country for some years, confirmed to H&H that this will apply in all phases from next season.

“As part of Eventing Ireland’s commitment to its diversity, inclusion and equality policy, at its recent meeting, the board discussed the subject of whether Eventing Ireland should follow other sporting bodies and clubs, such as British Riding Clubs, British Dressage and multiple national governing bodies in soccer, as well as national clubs, and give our athletes the choice to compete in dark-coloured jodhpurs at national and training competitions,” an EI spokesman said.

EI cited data from the Women’s Sports Federation showing that half girls drop out of sport before the age of 20, and that a main reason is “insecurity and feeling self-conscious about their bodies”. It also referred to a Women in Sport study, in which teenagers said reasons for giving up on their sports included body image, puberty and fear of judgement, and a 2021 Adidas survey that found “one in four girls drop out of sport during adolescence, citing fear of period leakage”.

EI asked members their opinions and “a resounding 78.5%” were in favour of the change.

Chair Niki Potterton told H&H: “Following the results of the survey, it was a unanimous board decision to bring in this rule for 2024. We are all about inclusivity and we need to progress as a sport, and this is the first step. We understand we are the first equestrian body in Ireland to introduce this rule and hope others will follow.”

Any solid colour including white, and white with a dark seat, will be allowed.

A BE spokesman told H&H: “We can confirm that BE will be allowing navy and black breeches in all three sections in all classes. Full details will be announced in the new members’ handbook.”

