The ‘girl from nowhere’ who has qualified for the Paris Olympics, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The “girl from nowhere” starring on the world stage

Lithuanian rider Justina Vanagaitė continued her dressage dreams when she competed at the World Cup Final at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week on her 11-year-old gelding Nadab. The pair scored 75.1% to finish eighth in the freestyle. Justina, who describes herself as “the girl from nowhere” has been making a name for herself – and thanks to her continued success, has qualified for the Paris Olympics. “Nabab is produced by me and we started at really low levels and now we already have a ticket to the Olympics, which is nonsense. I still can’t believe it. I feel like I’m dreaming,” said Justina.

2. A British one-two after the first day of Kentucky

World champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir took the overnight lead following the first day of dressage at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event yesterday (25 April). The pair scored 26, five marks ahead of their nearest rivals, fellow Brits Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI. The second day of dressage gets under way from 1pm local time (6pm UK time), with Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent, and Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, among those still to come down the centre line.

3. Army horses injured in London undergo surgery

The Army has confirmed that two of the Life Guards horses who were injured on Wednesday (24 April) when they got loose have undergone surgery. The four horses seen galloping through the streets after they were spooked in Belgravia have been named as Vida, Trojan, Quaker and Tennyson. “Two of the injured horses were operated on, with one transferred to an equine hospital,” an Army spokesman said. “All remaining horses are being closely observed.”

