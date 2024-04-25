‘We thank everyone for their kindness’: two Army horses injured in London undergo surgery





Two of the Life Guards horses who were injured after they got loose on the streets of London yesterday (24 April) have undergone surgery, the Army has confirmed.

A spokesman said that the four who broke loose, and were seen galloping through the capital, were named Vida, Trojan, Quaker and Tennyson. The horses were spooked in Belgravia, while they were out on morning exercise, where builders were using a travelator with concrete on it, and it is understood that some of the concrete came off and hit the floor.

“Two of the injured horses were operated on last night, with one transferred to an equine hospital,” an Army spokesman said. “All remaining horses are being closely observed.

“Our horses receive the highest standards of care, and those that did not undergo surgery are expected to return to duty in due course.”

The spokesman told H&H that it is understood the horses are “in good spirits”, including Vida, the grey who was pictured bleeding profusely.

“We want to thank everyone who has shown such kindness and concern towards our soldiers and horses. We will provide more updates soon.”

All three soldiers who were injured in the incident are expected to “recover fully and to return to duty”, the Army added.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment is based at Hyde Park Barracks, and the horses are generally exercised in the park, an outdoor school, and on the roads. The stables at Hyde Park Barracks are on two storeys, with The Blues and Royals upstairs and The Life Guards underneath. The horses have regular holidays away from the city, as well as summer trips to Norfolk to enjoy a change of scenery – and beach rides.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.