‘She couldn’t be more British’: filly born to two champion parents

There are foals who are bred in the purple – and there’s this tiny filly whose dam won the Queen Mother Champion Chase, and whose sire won the Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The as-yet unnamed filly, out of Dahlbury’s Put The Kettle On, by Golden Horn, came into the world at a very civilised 5pm, on Monday (22 April), at Chapel Stud. She is the second foal for “Polly”, who also has a yearling by Planteur.

Trainer Tom Symonds, who is part of the Dahlbury team, told H&H everything went smoothly.

“It hasn’t been the greatest winter but she looks fabulous, and has produced what looks to be a long-legged, big-eared foal, which is what you want,” he said. “It’s two champions collaborating; she’s a champion and Golden Horn is no different, and a beautiful horse, so it’s lovely they could get together.”

Polly, who was trained by Henry de Bromhead and owned by the One for Luck syndicate, won the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020, the first mare to win the race for 40 years. Having won the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham that November, she made a triumphant return to the Festival in 2021, when she became the first mare to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase, and joined an elite group of horses who have won both that race and the Arkle. She was bought by Dahlbury in 2022.

Golden Horn was named European horse of the year in 2015, after he won the Derby, the Arc and the Eclipse, as well as the Irish Champion Stakes.

Mr Symonds said the filly has had “critical eyes cast over her”, and “they’re pleased with what they see”.

“Put The Kettle On is taking everything in her stride and doesn’t seem fazed by much, like she was on the racecourse, which is great,” he said. “The filly hasn’t been named yet – maybe Sukie Took It Off Again! But we’re not committed yet. She will be a GBB filly, she’s by Golden Horn and out of Put The Kettle On – she couldn’t get more British if she tried.”

