Put The Kettle On: everything you need to know about this key Cheltenham Festival contender

Put The Kettle On is one of the top chasers in National Hunt (jump) racing at the moment. Here, we find out a little bit more about her ahead of the Cheltenham Festival (15–18 March 2022).

1. Put The Kettle On is an eight-year-old mare (born on 10 March 2014).

2. She is owned by the One For Luck Racing Syndicate.

3. She was bred by Butlersgrove Stud in Ireland.

4. Put The Kettle On is by Stowaway and is out of Name For Fame, who is by Quest For Fame.

5. She is trained by top Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead.

6. So far, Put The Kettle On has won nine of her 19 career starts, with seven of those victories coming over chase fences.

7. She has amassed over £410,000 in prize money to-date.

8. Her biggest victories so far came in two Grade One races, both at Cheltenham Festival. One came in the Arkle Challenge Trophy novices’ chase in 2020 and the other came in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2021.

9. Put The Kettle On is declared to run in the Grade One Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday 16 March 2022.

10. She will be ridden by Aidan Coleman at the Cheltenham Festival, who has ridden this mare in six of her races under Rules, including both of her Cheltenham Festival victories.

