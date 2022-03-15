Cheltenham Festival tips: experts reveal their picks for the week’s races





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival runs from 14–17 March at Prestbury Park and we will be asking the experts to share their Cheltenham Festival tips to try to help you pick a winner or two.

It is important that you gamble responsibly and you can read more advice on how to bet here. Enjoy!

Cheltenham Festival tips

Tuesday 14 March

Check back here before the Festival to get your Cheltenham Festival tips from industry experts.

You might also be interested in:

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. How to watch Cheltenham Festival on TV: your armchair viewing guide *January savings* 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.