‘A fighter to the end’: final farewell to Olympic horse aged 29





The former Olympic eventer Air Jordan, who also won world team gold with Frank Ostholt, has died aged 29, a “fighter to the end”.

The Hanoverian gelding, who was on the German team that triumphed at the 2006 World Equestrian Games and was known as JoJo, had enjoyed a long retirement with Frank’s friend Mirko Handrick.

“It was very difficult to let him go,” Frank said. “I owe so much to JoJo; without him I would not have become the rider and trainer I am today.”

Air Jordan, by thoroughbred stallion Amerigo Vespucci xx, was bred by Horst Wesch, and Frank took the reins when he was six, thanks to owners the Vietor family.

In 2003, they won the German national title at Luhmühlen, and a year later they were on the Olympic team at the Athens Olympics, where the team finished fourth. In 2005 they were on the German team that won European bronze, and they won the four-star (now five-star) at Luhmühlen in 2006, the year of their world team gold.

Other notable achievements include twice winning at Aachen, a total of three German national titles and finishing second and third at two World Cup finals. They also finished 11th at Badminton in 2007.

“The last success of the two together was a second place in the indoor eventing at the German Masters in Stuttgart,” a spokesman for the German equestrian federation said. “In recent years, the chestnut gelding, who was fit for a long time, enjoyed his retirement with Mirko Handrick, where he shared his daily routine, stable and pasture with championship buddy Little Paint.”

Frank added: “He was as tough as iron throughout his life and a fighter to the end, he was a part of my life. I feel very lucky to have had such a wonderful horse for such a long time.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now