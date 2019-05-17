Two promising event horses die after horrific lorry fire

A fundraising page has been set up for Swedish eventer Sara Algotsson Ostholt and her husband, fellow eventer Frank Osholt after two of their horses were lost as a result of a horrific lorry fire.

Seven-year-old stallion Chaccos Crack died in the fire, on 6 May. Arpetina, a 10-year-old mare, suffered severe burns and was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment but died on 15 May.

Sara, her son Eric and groom Roberto were travelling back from an event at which Arpetina (Peggy) had finished in 13th place in the CCI4*-L (previously CCI3*) and Chaccos Crack in 22nd place in the CCI2*-S (previously CIC*), his first FEI competition.

Sara had stopped for diesel shortly before the fire broke out, at which point all seemed as normal. Minutes later, the lorry was destroyed.

“I’m very thankful Roberto was with me and helped in this very awful situation and handled so quickly to get my horse and my son and dog out of the burning lorry, I can never thank him enough for this,” Sara said, adding that she was very grateful to all those who had helped her and sent supportive messages.

“RIP dear Peggy, you were fighting so hard and we thought you would stay with us some more years,” she added.“I’m so sad, you were such a kind horse with so much potential, say hallo to Chacco from us.”

To Chacco, she said: “RIP. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save your life.”

Sara, who won individual silver at the London 2012 Olympics on Wega, is married to German eventer Andreas, who finished in ninth place at the 2014 World Equestrian Games on So Is Et.

The aim of the fundraiser is to ease the financial burden of the fire; the lorry was only insured for liability, while the couple has had to bear costs including the towing service and damaged equipment.

“We need all help we could get,” Sara told H&H. “It can’t replace the fantastic horses we lost, but it helps us a bit on the way.”

