Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is a Grade One National Hunt steeplechase race, run over two miles with 13 fences to jump. The race is held on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and is a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.

When is the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase?

The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Wednesday 17 March.

Who are the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase runners?

The following 24 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing. A maximum of 20 horses are permitted to run in the race.

Altior

Nicky Henderson

Mrs Patricia Pugh

Battleoverdoyen

Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Gigginstown House Stud

Bun Doran

Tom George

Crossed Fingers Partnership

Chacun Pour Soi

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mrs S. Ricci

Cilaos Emery

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Luke McMahon

Duc des Genievres

Paul Nicholls

Sullivan Bloodstock Limited

Fakir d’Oudairies

Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland

Mr John P. McManus

Fanion d’Estruval

Venetia Williams

Mr David Wilson

First Flow

Kim Bailey

Mr A. N. Solomons

Greaneteen

Paul Nicholls

Chris Giles

Ibleo

Venetia Williams

The Bellamy Partnership

Magic Saint

Paul Nicholls

Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton

Min

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mrs S. Ricci

Notebook

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Gigginstown House Stud

Nube Negra

Dan Skelton

Mr T. Spraggett

Politologue

Paul Nicholls

Mr J. Hales

Put The Kettle On

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

One For Luck Racing Syndicate

Rouge Vif

Harry Whittington

Kate & Andrew Brooks

Samcro

Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Gigginstown House Stud

Sceau Royal

Alan King

Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Simply The Betts

Harry Whittington

Kate & Andrew Brooks

Tornado Flyer

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

T. F. P.

How to watch the Queen Mother Champion Chase

If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Wednesday 17 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Queen Mother Champion Chase on TV and much more.

What is the prize money for winning?

The total prize pot for the 2021 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is £300,000 and the winner takes home £168,810.

Recent winners

2020: Politologue – read the race report

2019: Altior – read the race report

2018: Altior – read the race report

2017: Special Tiara – read the race report

2016: Sprinter Sacre – read the race report

2015: Dodging Bullets – read the race report

2014: Sire de Grugy– read the race report

2013: Sprinter Sacre – read the race report

2012: Finian’s Rainbow – read the race report

2011: Sizing Europe – read the race report

Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

There are three all-time leading Queen Mother Champion Chase trainers; Nicky Henderson, Tom Dreaper and Paul Nicholls who each have six wins between them. The winning-most horse in the race is Badworth Boy, who won it three times (1983-85). Two jockeys have won the race five times, which is the current record — these are Pat Taaffe and Barry Geraghty. And there are three leading owners in this race; George Ansley, Doug Armitage and John Hales — they have each won three runnings of the race.

Continued below…

The history of the Queen Mother Champion Chase

The Queen Mother Champion Chase was established in 1959, and it was originally called the National Hunt Two-Mile Champion Chase. It was given its present title in 1980 — the year of the Queen Mother’s 80th birthday — in recognition of her support to jump racing. The Queen Mother was a successful owner of National Hunt horses, particularly chasers, and among these was Game Spirit — the runner-up in this race in 1976.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free