The Queen Mother Champion Chase is a Grade One National Hunt steeplechase race, run over two miles with 13 fences to jump. The race is held on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and is a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.
When is the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase?
The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Wednesday 17 March.
Who are the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase runners?
The following 24 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing. A maximum of 20 horses are permitted to run in the race.
Altior
Nicky Henderson
Mrs Patricia Pugh
Battleoverdoyen
Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Gigginstown House Stud
Bun Doran
Tom George
Crossed Fingers Partnership
Chacun Pour Soi
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mrs S. Ricci
Cilaos Emery
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Luke McMahon
Duc des Genievres
Paul Nicholls
Sullivan Bloodstock Limited
Fakir d’Oudairies
Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland
Mr John P. McManus
Fanion d’Estruval
Venetia Williams
Mr David Wilson
First Flow
Kim Bailey
Mr A. N. Solomons
Greaneteen
Paul Nicholls
Chris Giles
Ibleo
Venetia Williams
The Bellamy Partnership
Magic Saint
Paul Nicholls
Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton
Min
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mrs S. Ricci
Notebook
Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
Gigginstown House Stud
Nube Negra
Dan Skelton
Mr T. Spraggett
Politologue
Paul Nicholls
Mr J. Hales
Put The Kettle On
Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
One For Luck Racing Syndicate
Rouge Vif
Harry Whittington
Kate & Andrew Brooks
Samcro
Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Gigginstown House Stud
Sceau Royal
Alan King
Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede
Simply The Betts
Harry Whittington
Kate & Andrew Brooks
Tornado Flyer
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
T. F. P.
How to watch the Queen Mother Champion Chase
If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Wednesday 17 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Queen Mother Champion Chase on TV and much more.
What is the prize money for winning?
The total prize pot for the 2021 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is £300,000 and the winner takes home £168,810.
Recent winners
2020: Politologue – read the race report
2019: Altior – read the race report
2018: Altior – read the race report
2017: Special Tiara – read the race report
2016: Sprinter Sacre – read the race report
2015: Dodging Bullets – read the race report
2014: Sire de Grugy– read the race report
2013: Sprinter Sacre – read the race report
2012: Finian’s Rainbow – read the race report
2011: Sizing Europe – read the race report
Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner
There are three all-time leading Queen Mother Champion Chase trainers; Nicky Henderson, Tom Dreaper and Paul Nicholls who each have six wins between them. The winning-most horse in the race is Badworth Boy, who won it three times (1983-85). Two jockeys have won the race five times, which is the current record — these are Pat Taaffe and Barry Geraghty. And there are three leading owners in this race; George Ansley, Doug Armitage and John Hales — they have each won three runnings of the race.
Continued below…
The history of the Queen Mother Champion Chase
The Queen Mother Champion Chase was established in 1959, and it was originally called the National Hunt Two-Mile Champion Chase. It was given its present title in 1980 — the year of the Queen Mother’s 80th birthday — in recognition of her support to jump racing. The Queen Mother was a successful owner of National Hunt horses, particularly chasers, and among these was Game Spirit — the runner-up in this race in 1976.
