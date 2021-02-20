{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

The Queen Mother Champion Chase: everything you need to know about this Cheltenham Festival race

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup
  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • The Queen Mother Champion Chase is a Grade One National Hunt steeplechase race, run over two miles with 13 fences to jump. The race is held on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and is a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.

    When is the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase?

    The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Wednesday 17 March.

    Who are the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase runners?

    The following 24 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing. A maximum of 20 horses are permitted to run in the race.

    Altior
    Nicky Henderson
    Mrs Patricia Pugh

    Battleoverdoyen
    Gordon Elliott, Ireland
    Gigginstown House Stud

    Bun Doran
    Tom George
    Crossed Fingers Partnership

    Chacun Pour Soi
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mrs S. Ricci

    Cilaos Emery
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Luke McMahon

    Duc des Genievres
    Paul Nicholls
    Sullivan Bloodstock Limited

    Fakir d’Oudairies
    Joseph Patrick O’Brien, Ireland
    Mr John P. McManus

    Fanion d’Estruval
    Venetia Williams
    Mr David Wilson

    First Flow
    Kim Bailey
    Mr A. N. Solomons

    Greaneteen
    Paul Nicholls
    Chris Giles

    Ibleo
    Venetia Williams
    The Bellamy Partnership

    Magic Saint
    Paul Nicholls
    Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton

    Min
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mrs S. Ricci

    Notebook
    Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
    Gigginstown House Stud

    Nube Negra
    Dan Skelton
    Mr T. Spraggett

    Politologue
    Paul Nicholls
    Mr J. Hales

    Put The Kettle On
    Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
    One For Luck Racing Syndicate

    Rouge Vif
    Harry Whittington
    Kate & Andrew Brooks

    Samcro
    Gordon Elliott, Ireland
    Gigginstown House Stud

    Sceau Royal
    Alan King
    Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

    Simply The Betts
    Harry Whittington
    Kate & Andrew Brooks

    Tornado Flyer
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    T. F. P.

    How to watch the Queen Mother Champion Chase

    If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Wednesday 17 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Queen Mother Champion Chase on TV and much more.

    What is the prize money for winning?

    The total prize pot for the 2021 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is £300,000 and the winner takes home £168,810.

    Recent winners

    2020: Politologue – read the race report
    2019: Altior – read the race report
    2018: Altior – read the race report
    2017: Special Tiara – read the race report
    2016: Sprinter Sacre – read the race report
    2015: Dodging Bullets – read the race report
    2014: Sire de Grugy– read the race report
    2013: Sprinter Sacre – read the race report
    2012: Finian’s Rainbow – read the race report
    2011: Sizing Europe – read the race report

    Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

    There are three all-time leading Queen Mother Champion Chase trainers; Nicky Henderson, Tom Dreaper and Paul Nicholls who each have six wins between them. The winning-most horse in the race is Badworth Boy, who won it three times (1983-85). Two jockeys have won the race five times, which is the current record — these are Pat Taaffe and Barry Geraghty. And there are three leading owners in this race; George Ansley, Doug Armitage and John Hales — they have each won three runnings of the race.

    Continued below…

    The history of the Queen Mother Champion Chase

    The Queen Mother Champion Chase was established in 1959, and it was originally called the National Hunt Two-Mile Champion Chase. It was given its present title in 1980 — the year of the Queen Mother’s 80th birthday — in recognition of her support to jump racing. The Queen Mother was a successful owner of National Hunt horses, particularly chasers, and among these was Game Spirit — the runner-up in this race in 1976.

    Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free

    You may like...