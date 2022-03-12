Jonbon: everything you need to know about this key Cheltenham Festival contender





Jonbon is one of the top novice hurdlers in National Hunt (jump) racing at the moment. Here, we find out a little bit more about him ahead of the Cheltenham Festival (15–18 March 2022).

1. Jonbon is a six-year-old gelding (born on 18 April 2016).

2. He is owned by JP McManus, who is a prolific owner in the world of horseracing and his horses run in the easily recognisable green and gold colours.

3. He was bred by Lofti Kohli in France.

4. Jonbon is by Walk In The Park and out of the mare Star Face (by Saint Des Saints), who is also the mother of Douvan, who was a multiple Grade One-winning National Hunt horses, earning £609,835 during his career when trained by Willie Mullins.

5. Jonbon made headlines when he set a new auction record, selling for a whopping £570,000 at the Goffs Yorton Sale on 12 November 2021.

6. He is trained by top British trainer Nicky Henderson.

7. So far, Jonbon is unbeaten, and has won all five of his career starts, including one point-to-point in Ireland prior to his sale.

8. He has amassed over £67,000 in prize money to-date.

9. His biggest victories so far came in two Grade Two races; one at Haydock and one at Ascot, both earlier this season.

10. Jonbon is declared to run in the Grade One Sky Bet Supreme novices’ hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday 15 March 2022, where he lines up as one of the key contenders for Britain.

11. He will be ridden by Aidan Coleman at the Cheltenham Festival, who also rode him to his three victories, but he has also been ridden by Nico De Boinville and Derek O’Connor in the past too.

