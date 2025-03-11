



Palladium, a horse who entered the history books when becoming the most expensive jumps’ racehorse to be sold at public auction, will not run as intended at this week’s Cheltenham Festival.

The four-year-old, who won the German Derby last year, was purchased by Lady Bamford for €1.4m (£1.17m) at the Arqana Arc Sale in October 2024. Now in training with Nicky Henderson, he went on to win on his hurdles debut at Huntingdon in January.

Nicky confirmed today that Palladium will not run in Friday’s Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle as planned after getting cast in his stable.

Nicky said: “We have had quite a blow this morning when it appears that Palladium had got cast overnight and is quite sore this morning and we really can’t see how he can be fit to run in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

“This is dreadful news and an unfair shock for the Bamford family as we seriously thought we had an outstanding chance on Friday.”

Palladium was a 10/1 shot for the Triumph Hurdle. It is hoped he will recover and will likely resume his Flat career, with Royal Ascot a potential target in June.

“We are confident he will soon be able to resume training, but he will require a few easy days,” continued Nicky. “He would be back in time for Aintree, but I think in all probability he will now return to his Flat career.

“He is a very good looking and talented young horse with a great temperament and he has a really bright future under both codes.”

Nicky’s remaining runner in the Triumph is Lulamba, who is currently second favourite behind the James Owen-trained East India Dock.

