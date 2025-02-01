



With the 2025 Cheltenham Festival – the Olympics of jump racing – now just weeks away, a host of this year’s runners have been enjoying a final racecourse spin.

One Cheltenham Festival entry to catch the eye during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham racecourse last Saturday (25 January) was the Gredley family’s hugely exciting home-bred East India Dock.

The slick-jumping four-year-old son of Derby winner Golden Horn, trained in Newmarket by James Owen, has been invincible in all three starts since switching from the Flat in October.

His latest 10-length success came in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle with Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle, the pair having made virtually all the running. Leading showjumper Tim Gredley – who was competing at the World Cup show in Amsterdam over the weekend – and his family have a very exciting prospect to look forward to at this year’s four-day Cheltenham Festival.

“He has a great attitude, so we’re looking forward to March now,” said jockey Sam Twiston-Davies of this gritty little gelding’s next appointment at Cheltenham. He admitted that the youngster doesn’t show much at home and even tried to buck him off coming home from the gallops last week.

“I met the last hurdle on no stride, but he was very clever and away from it very quick, so hopefully he has all the attributes for Cheltenham.”

Next stop Cheltenham Festival: “I wouldn’t swap him for any other horse”

Trainer James Owen, who is enjoying a stellar season, describes the gutsy East India Dock as: “A lovely horse with a huge future.”

“Roll on March! East India Dock had a busy campaign on the Flat and we have learnt from having Burdett Road last year,” said the trainer of the gelding’s half-brother, a Royal Ascot winner who has gone on to great success over hurdles. “We set our stall out when he won at Cheltenham last time [in November].

“He jumps so economically and quickly. He doesn’t really need to lead but Sam wanted to control the race today. He has handled that tacky ground fine. God, he is exciting. He is uncomplicated and I wouldn’t swap him for any other horse.”

East India Dock is entered at the Cheltenham Festival for Friday’s JCB Triumph Hurdle, where he will be pitted against the Nicky Henderson favourite Lulamba, who triumphed at Ascot last week. East India Dock is currently second favourite in the ante-post betting.

