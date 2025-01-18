



Sir Gino is a National Hunt racehorse who seemingly has the world at his feet with an unbeaten record so far. Here we find out a little bit more about this rising star, who has shown an impressive turn of speed and slick jumping over both hurdles and fences…

1. Sir Gino is a bay gelding, who was foaled on 10 April 2020.

2. He is trained by multiple champion trainer, Nicky Henderson.

3. The French-bred gelding was found by former jockey Jerry McGrath in France on behalf of Mr Henderson.

4. Sir Gino is owned by Marie Donnelly and runs in her familiar yellow and black colours, which were also carried by the likes of Grade One winner Shishkin, among others.

5. He is by the stallion It’s Gino, out of the mare Anzi Star, who is by Anzillero.

6. Jean-Paul and Marie-Odile Deshayes bred this striking gelding.

7. He has won all six of his racecourse starts to date, amassing £261,506 in prize money.

8. Sir Gino ran once in France at the start of his career, before moving to Mr Henderson’s. Since then, he has won two Grade Ones and two Grade Twos.

9. He first came to most of the public’s attention when winning the Grade Two JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle in impressive style at Cheltenham Racecourse’s Festival Trials Day on Saturday 27 January 2024. After the victory, Mr Henderson said: “He has all the attributes and he shows it to you.”

10. More recently, Sir Gino was the eight-length winner of the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle in November 2024.

11. Sir Gino made the transition to jumping chase fences look effortless when winning over them on his first attempt in the Grade Two Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton in December 2024. Mr Henderson said after this victory: “So far, he’s done nothing wrong and he’s unblemished. He’s always been a very, very talented horse and he has so much scope.”

12. Sir Gino is currently hot 8/11 favourite for the Arkle – a Grade One two-mile novices’ chase – at Cheltenham Festival in March 2025.

