The Horse & Hound Podcast 162: multiple champion trainer Nicky Henderson





On our 162nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored by a new campaign from British racing called HorsePWR, we speak to six-time champion jumps racing trainer, Nicky Henderson. He reflects on his greatest moments on the racecourse, plus his favourite horses and he talks about what he has learnt during 30 years as a trainer.

On our 162nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to six-time champion jumps racing trainer, Nicky Henderson ahead of the upcoming Cheltenham Festival. He reflects on his greatest moments on the racecourse, plus his favourite horses and he talks about what he has learnt during 30 years as a trainer.

“We’ve had to change with the times – there’s no point in me carrying on in the same old way we were training in 1978. You’ve got to keep your eyes and ears open, else you’ll get overtaken by everyone” – Nicky Henderson on keeping up with the times during his lengthy period as a trainer

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 162

