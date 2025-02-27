The Horse & Hound Podcast 162: multiple champion trainer Nicky Henderson

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    Episode 162,  of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored by a new campaign from British racing called HorsePWR, is now live.

    Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

    On our 162nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to six-time champion jumps racing trainer, Nicky Henderson ahead of the upcoming Cheltenham Festival. He reflects on his greatest moments on the racecourse, plus his favourite horses and he talks about what he has learnt during 30 years as a trainer.

    “We’ve had to change with the times – there’s no point in me carrying on in the same old way we were training in 1978. You’ve got to keep your eyes and ears open, else you’ll get overtaken by everyone” – Nicky Henderson on keeping up with the times during his lengthy period as a trainer

    Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 162

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at Epsom in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
