‘A certain amount of relief’: world’s most expensive jumps racehorse makes British debut





Palladium, the world’s most expensive jumps racehorse ever sold at public auction, made a winning debut over hurdles at Huntingdon on Thursday (23 January) with Nico de Boinville riding.

“There is obviously a certain amount of relief,” said trainer Nicky Henderson of Lady Bamford’s €1.4m (£1.17m) purchase.

World’s most expensive jumps racehorse arrives in Britain

The four-year-old son of Gleneagles was bred in Germany and raced on the Flat there, winning the German Derby at Hamburg last July.

The colt was then sold for the record auction price at the Arqana Arc Sale in France in October and now races in the colours of Lady Bamford, wife of JCB Chairman Lord Bamford.

He was sent off as red hot favourite for his British debut in the two mile Pertemps Network Maidan Hurdle at Huntingdon and travelled just behind the leaders until being sent to the front three flights from home by Nico de Boinville.

The Ben Pauling-trained 50/1 shot Wolf Moon gave Palladium a good run for his money, but finished two lengths adrift of the Seven Barrows runner at the finishing post.

Nicky Henderson has indicated that a return to the Flat was Palladium’s main aim for 2025, with the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot a likely target, but a future racecourse engagement could be the Cheltenham Festival in March where he is entered for the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

“You couldn’t find a nicer colt in the world – he has such a good temperament. When we started with him it was obvious he has a great attitude to life, which makes a big difference. He is basically going to go Flat racing but his attitude to jumping is so good and he enjoys it.

“He enjoyed it today and is a really likeable colt,” added Nicky. “He is the only colt we have at home and one is always conscious they want quite a bit more work than geldings do.”

Palladium: “His jumping was positive and I thought he was great”

A nervous Nicky revealed that Palladium “certainly wasn’t 100% fit” yet.

“We gave him a nice break after he came to us and Nico said there is a lot of improvement to come after today,” he reported. “We had done lots of schooling with him but very little galloping and he has had a blow.

“I was delighted – his jumping was positive and I thought he was great,” he continued. “Ground-wise, I think he wants to get his toe in to a degree and wouldn’t want it very quick.

“He will have learnt a hell of a lot today.”

Trainer Nicky Henderson could be bidding for a record eighth victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and he already has the favourite for this year’s race in Lulamba.

“Having got this far, we might as well look at the Triumph Hurdle,” he said. “The take of Nico and I is that another run would do him good, which almost certainly means the Adonis at Kempton [on Saturday 22 February] is the obvious place to go.

“If he and Lulamba have to run against each other at some point then they will have to, but we are keeping all options open.”

You may also be interested in:

