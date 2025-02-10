



Sir Gino, who was favourite to win the Arkle Chase on day one of next month’s Cheltenham Festival, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a ligament infection.

The five-year-old, trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, has been admitted to equine hospital as a result of the injury, which he sustained last week and meant he was declared a non-runner in Saturday’s (8 February) Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

“Unfortunately Sir Gino’s situation has deteriorated somewhat and he has been admitted to the equine hospital,” said Mr Henderson. “An infection has invaded the ligaments in his near hind leg. This will require lengthy treatment that will sadly rule him out of any further racing this season.

“This is a dreadful blow to Joe and Marie Donnelly and everybody at Seven Barrows but we will be doing everything possible to help this incredible bright light back to full fitness next season.”

It is the second successive Festival Sir Gino has missed after being pulled out of last year’s Triumph Hurdle as health issues plagued Henderson’s Seven Barrows yard.

After a seriously impressive chase debut when he beat Ballyburn to win the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton over Christmas, Sir Gino was made favourite for the Arkle. That victory added to his unbeaten record of six victories, including the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle last November when deputising for stable mate Constitution Hill.

Despite missing his intended Cheltenham prep-run at Newbury over the weekend, Sir Gino was as short as 8/11 in the betting for the Arkle, but in his absence, the Willie Mullins-trained Majborough now heads the betting at a general 8/13, with L’Eau Du Sud 5/1 second favourite.

