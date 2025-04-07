



National Hunt jockey Nick Scholfield has announced his retirement from the saddle with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old’s career has spanned almost 20 years and his final ride was aboard Monbeg Genius, owned by his long-term supporter Martin Tedham, in the Randox Grand National on Saturday (5 April).

“As a child, all I ever wanted to do was become a jockey, following in my father’s footsteps,” said Nick, referring to Philip, a popular figure on the Devon and Cornwall point-to-point circuit. “I feel incredibly privileged to have ridden professionally and shared the weighing room with some amazing jockeys over the years.”

Nick enjoyed early success when becoming champion novice point-to-point jockey at the age of 16 and went on to be champion amateur jockey the following year. As a professional, he had 5,500 rides and 670 winners and multiple Grade One victories. These included winning the 2013 Tolworth Hurdle with Melodic Rendezvous, the 2014 Fighting Fifth Hurdle with Irving, the 2016 Future Champions Finale Juvenile Hurdle aboard Adrien Du Pont and the 2017 Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase with San Benedeto.

Nick rode three winners at the Cheltenham Festival on Hunt Ball in 2012, Qualando in 2015 and Sky Pirate in 2021; he said the victory with Hunt Ball was one of the most special wins of his career.

“He was an absolute gentleman – so straightforward and confident. Every time I rode him, I believed we’d win,” he said.

Nick pulled up the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Monbeg Genius three from home in the Grand National on his last ride.

“It was nice to get a ride in the race and for Mr Tedham, who I rode for for 15-plus years, and there’s no better race to have your last ride in,” he said. “It was his dream to have a runner in the National, but unfortunately the ground conditions went against our horse.”

Nick rode for many notable trainers, including Paul Nicholls, Kim Bailey, Jeremy Scott, Jonjo O’Neill and Harry Fry.

“I’ve ridden for 19 years professionally, so it’s a long old time, and it’s probably the right time,” he said.

Nick’s sights are now set on becoming a trainer; he has recently completed his training modules with plans to send his first runners out next season.

“I would like to extend my thanks and express my deep gratitude to so many people who have helped me over the years – the owners, trainers, stable staff, my agents and sponsors,” he said. “They have all supported me throughout my career, many of whom have been with me since my early days as a 7lb claimer. I’m excited for the next chapter as a trainer!”

