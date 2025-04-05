



National Hunt jockey Harry Skelton has promised to throw a “nice party” after he pocketed £500,000 for winning the inaugural David Power Jockeys’ Cup. Bookmakers Paddy Power and parent group Flutter put up the huge prize.

The David Power Jockeys’ Cup is a new initiative in which jockeys were awarded points for winning and finishing second, third and fourth in any race televised live by ITV Racing between 15 November and yesterday (Friday 4 April) at the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

The scheme was named in honour of legendary bookmaker David Power; jockeys have competed in more than 100 British jump races to accumulate points. Harry’s lead was so large, he secured victory on Thursday 4 April.

“It is an unbelievable amount of money,” said Harry, who welcomed his first child, Rory, with wife Bridget a year ago. “I’ve started a family now, and £500,000 is a massive amount of money that hopefully can support my family for a long time.

“I think anyone who has got kids, you’re trying to give your kids the best start in life and hopefully the £500,000 can really support that.

“I would like to have a nice party that involves a lot of people who have helped me get here. I’d like to get everyone together to enjoy this, for people that helped me achieve this. I feel like it’s been a team effort.”

Harry rides almost solely for his trainer brother Dan Skelton, who is battling with Willie Mullins to secure the British trainers’ championship for the first time.

“Dan has supplied me with so much, so a big thanks goes to him, plus our owners, our staff,” said Harry. “I think this is a great achievement for myself, for sure, and I’m the lucky one who picks up the money. Our staff pick up a very generous £50,000, my brother picks up £50,000, and I’d like to bring everyone together a bit and enjoy this as a team.”

Harry also praised the organisers of the competition.

“Hopefully everyone in racing has got behind it, and it’s a great honour to be picking up the trophy in the name of David Power, so, thanks to Paddy Power and Flutter for coming up with this initiative,” he added.

“The chance for any jump jockey to win this sort of money is quite remarkable. It’s never happened before and, hopefully, going forward we can all support this and if it helps racing in any way, with our personalities getting across to the outside and wider world, I’m sure every jockey is all for it.”

Prizes in the David Power Jockeys’ Cup were awarded to 10th; second place taking home £200,000, third £100,000, fourth £80,000, fifth £60,000, sixth £50,000, seventh £40,000, eighth £30,000, ninth £20,000 and 10th £10,000.

There was a close battle for second between Nico de Boinville and Harry Cobden, with Harry coming out on top, 14 points ahead.

In addition, there was a £20,000 prize to the leading conditional jockey, with a runner-up prize of £5,000. This was won by Dylan Johnston, with Caoilin Quinn finishing second.

