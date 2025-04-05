‘Everything I’ve dreamed about’: father and son team up to win 2025 Grand National





Nick Rockett gave the Mullins family a day to remember when winning the 2025 Randox Grand National at Aintree under Patrick Mullins for his father, trainer Willie Mullins.

The 33/1 shot sat in a handy position throughout the race and a great jump at the last fence left him in front. He battled to the line alongside last year’s winner I Am Maximus, eventually beating him into second by two-and-a-half lengths.

“Incredible – it was just perfect. It’s everything I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid,” said an elated Patrick, who rides as an amateur. “It’s a cliché, but when I was five or six years old, I remember reading books about the National and watching black and white videos of Red Rum and the like. So to put my name there is incredibly special.

“He’s just a brilliant horse; he’s not very big, he would be one of the smallest in the field. He’s 50 or 60 kilos lighter than the rest of our National horses today, but he’s as brave as a lion.”

Willie Mullins was responsible for five of the first seven home and has become the first trainer to have the first three in the race.

“This is the summit for me – I don’t think anything can be better than this. I never thought it would happen, and here we are,” said Willie, who was overcome with emotion.

“To put your son up on a Grand National winner – what a special day for him, as a jockey and as a person. To win a Grand National as a trainer – wow, how wonderful. To have the two combined – I can’t explain it. I can’t comprehend it and I find it hard to take.”

Nick Rockett is an eight-year-old son of Walk In The Park, owned by Stewart Andrew and his late wife Sadie.

“This is a class horse and he’s got the heart of a lion,” commented Stewart. “I can’t tell you what it’s like from a personal point of view. Sadie would have loved today. She’s up there and she’ll have had a tenner each-way I can guarantee.

“Patrick – what a ride, what a ride. I knew if we got to the front jumping the last he’s tough. If you look at his form, when he jumps the last he keeps going and keeps finding and finding.”

Paul Townend, who was second aboard top weight I Am Maximus, owned by JP McManus, said: “No excuses really. He’s run a huge race again. He took me through the race better last year, probably. I’m just sickened to be beat!”

Brian Hayes was third on Grangeclare West, who is owned by Cheveley Park Stud.

“He did everything right – settled, jumped, travelled into the race quite easy,” said Brian. “He stayed going all the way to the line really well. He just got into the bottom of the last, which maybe cost him second.”

Iroko, the leading British contender trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, went off 13/2 favourite and finished fourth ahead of Meetingofthewaters in fifth.

“We know how hard it is to get a horse into this shape and it was a great run,” said Oliver Greenall. “He jumped really well, he just got a bit outpaced. I think softer ground would have helped him a bit, but I can’t complain.”

A total of 34 horses started, 16 finished, one jockey was unseated, 13 pulled up, two fell and one was brought down.

Broadway Boy, who fell, and Celebre D’Allen, who was pulled up, both walked onto a horse ambulance and were taken back to the racecourse stables for further assessment. It is reported that all other horses and all jockeys are ok.

Read the full report from the Grand National in the 11 April issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now