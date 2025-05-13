



The great and good of the racing world have paid tribute to star jockey Rachael Blackmore following her announcement last night (12 May) that she has retired from race-riding.

Rachael, 35, bows out after a phenomenal career that boasts the 2021 Grand National, the Cheltenham Gold Cup (2022), two Champion Hurdles (2021 and 2022) and the Queen Mother Champion Chase (2024). A remarkable feat for any top athlete – and Rachael was also the first woman to win them.

“My days of being a jockey have come to an end,” said Rachael. “I feel the time is right. I’m sad but I’m also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years.

“I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible.”

Her major victories also included 33 Grade Ones, three Irish Champion Hurdles (all aboard Honeysuckle), 18 Cheltenham Festival winners – the last of these was with Bob Olinger in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the 2025 Festival.

Her seminal year came in 2021, for which she was voted BBC Sports Personality’s world sport star of the year and crowned Ireland’s sportswoman of the year. Her leading rider title at the Cheltenham Festival with six wins was followed by her historic triumph in the Grand National aboard Minella Times.

“I don’t feel male or female right now, I don’t even feel human,” she said in her winning interview at Aintree.

Her final ride was a winning one – partnering Ma Belle Etoile to victory in a novice hurdle for long-term supportive trainer Henry de Bromhead; Rachael’s 576th winner.

The trainer shared a picture of the two of them together with the caption: “The end of an era. Thank you, Rachael Blackmore, for everything.”

Retired top jockey Barry Geraghty sent Rachael “huge congratulations and the best of luck” on retirement “following an amazing career”.

“An ultra talented horsewoman, a brilliant competitor and one of the most committed jockeys you could ever ride against,” he said. “Brilliant to see you get out on your own terms.”

Broadcaster Jane Mangan, who enjoyed success as an amateur jockey, said that “we can only consider ourselves lucky to have witnessed her achievements in our lifetime”, adding:” She didn’t just break glass ceilings – she painted the whole damn sky.”

Rachael said the “people to thank are endless”.

“Firstly, my parents who provided me with the best childhood and a pony I couldn’t hold! This set the seed for a life of racing,” she said Rachael.

“Aidan Kennedy gave me my first ride in a point-to-point. I spent time riding out for Arthur Moore and Pat Doyle, which I loved. Sam Curling and Liam Lennon were also big supporters, as was Denise O’Shea, John Nicholson, Ellmarie Holden, Harry Smyth and Gigginstown House Stud.”

Rachael rode her first winner in 2011, Stowaway Pearl for Shark Hanlon, and turned professional four years later.

She credits Shark for helping her become Irish champion conditional in 2017, and added: “I will be for ever grateful to Shark for getting behind me, supporting me and believing in me when it would have been just as easy to look elsewhere. He was the catalyst for what was to come.”

Shark thanked Rachael for “all she’s done for me over the past few years”.

“She’s had an unbelievable career and we wish her the best in the future,” he said.

Rachael said a conversation in a taxi on the way to Aintree with Eddie O’Leary, of Gigginstown House Stud, “took my career to a whole new level”.

“Eddie got me in the door at Knockeen, and what came next was unimaginable: Honeysuckle, A Plus Tard, Minella Indo, Captain Guinness, Bob Olinger, Minella Times, among many others… all with one thing in common – Henry de Bromhead,” she said.

“He’s a phenomenal trainer, who brought out the best in me. Without Henry, my story is very different.”

Rachael also thanked her sponsors, agent Garry Cribbin and manager Rebecca Matthews. She also credited champion trainer Willie Mullins “who provided me with success throughout my career”.

“To all the team in [the de Bromhead yard at] Knockneen, who do such incredible work looking after all the horses, without you and all the stable staff across the country, winners don’t happen,” she said.

“To Davy Roche, whose help was invaluable when I was privileged enough to have a choice in a race. To all the amazing doctors, surgeons and physios who looked after me over the years.To all the wonderful owners who trusted me and gave me the opportunity to do what I love doing. To everyone I shared the weigh room with, I’ll miss being in there with you. To all my great friends – you made winning special.”

On her partner, Brian Hayes, she said that he “won’t enjoy getting a mention, but he was more important to my career than I’ll ever be able to thank him for”.

She said: “It’s daunting not being able to say that I am a jockey any more… who even am I now! But I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had.

“To have been in the right place at the right time with the right people, and to have gotten on the right horses – because it doesn’t matter how good you are without them. They have given me the best days of my life and to them I am most grateful.”

