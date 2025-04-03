



Racing sensation and history-making jockey Rachael Blackmore has released her first children’s book Granny National, which is currently available for pre-order.

In 2021, Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National in the race’s 182-year history. She will ride Minella Indo in this year’s race. View all the Grand National runners and riders

Rachael was also crowned world sports star of the year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2021, cementing her position as a great role model for young riders.

Over the past three years Rachael has been drawing on her racing experience to create the story, with assistance from Rachel Pierce. Granny National is described as “a wildly fun horse-riding story for children aged eight to 10”.

Rachael loves to read, but is dyslexic and found reading a struggle in her youth. She is keen to show young readers that dyslexia isn’t a barrier to enjoying reading and hopes her book will be enjoyed by all.

The story is about a granny, who dreams of being a jockey, and her four friends who hatch a plan to try to make it happen. The gang must come together for “Operation Granny National”, but will they pull it off? And what happens when everyone finds out what they’ve done? There’s bound to be big trouble ahead!

The book is beautifully illustrated throughout by Tom Snape, bringing the horses and Granny to life.

Granny National is available to pre-order now at amazon.co.uk

