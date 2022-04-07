



Excitement is building ahead of the 2022 Randox Grand National, which takes place at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday 9 April, and a great way to get everyone involved is by taking part in a Grand National sweepstake. So to help you out, here’s our full Grand National sweepstake kit, plus some tips to help you make the most of it ahead of when the race gets underway at 5.15pm on Saturday….

Now that offices and workplaces up and down the country are back open, and friends and family can more readily meet up, more people can enjoy taking part in a Grand National sweepstake with our easy-to-use sweepstake kit. All 40 declared Grand National runners and riders have been included, ready for you to use.

Firstly, print off the sweepstake page, then cut out each of the sections, which include the horse, jockey, their coloured silks and their saddle cloth number. Invite each person taking part in the sweepstake to pay an entry fee, then draw a horse out of the hat. There is a section at the top of the sweepstake kit where you can write who picked which horse to keep track.

If, for example, you charge each entrant £2 to take part, your prize pot will be £80 in total, which you could then spilt as £60 to the winner, £30 to the person in second and £10 to the person in third. Make sure you agree how the winnings will be split before you invite people to take part so avoid any confusion later.

Then get together with as many of your sweepstake members as you can to watch the Grand National on TV at 5.15pm on Saturday 9 April.

Enjoy and good luck!

