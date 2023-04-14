Grand National tips 2023: who do the experts think will win Saturday’s famous race?





At 5.15pm on Saturday 15 April, the nation will stop to watch this year’s Randox Grand National at the world famous Aintree racecourse in Merseyside, England. But picking a winner from a field of 40 runners is like finding a needle in a haystack – fear not, though, we’ve asked some racing experts to share their Grand National tips ahead of this year’s race.

The £1m Randox Grand National is on ITV on Saturday 15 April at 5.15 pm with coverage starting from 2pm and H&H will be bringing you the latest stories online and in next week’s magazine, in the shops on Thursday 20 April.

Grand National tips

H&H racing correspondent Marcus Armytage says: “I have a few that I like for the National, I think it is a good race to have as long a short list as possible. I think the pick of the Irish is VANILLIER, runner up to Kemboy on his last start in the Bobbyjo Chase. Previous winner of the Albert Bartlett Hurdle at Cheltenham so should stay and has had his light hidden under a bushel this season by running over distances short of three miles. Could well join the small band of grey horses to have won. OUR POWER has something in common with Red Rum – he’s flat bred by a sprinter but he’s a good improving staying chaser with an unblemished record of two wins from two starts this season and is 6lbs well-in. Nothing will stay better than last year’s winner NOBLE YEATS but weight might make him more of an each-way proposition this time.

ITV Racing will be broadcasting throughout the three-day Randox Grand National meeting and host Ed Chamberlin makes his selection: “LIFETIME AMBITION for trainer Jessie Harrington. He ran well over the Aintree fences in the Grand Sefton Christmas and has been trained for the race. It would be wonderful if trainer Jessie, who hasn’t been very well recently, could win this.”

Racing journalist Tom Peacock agrees: “LIFETIME AMBITION caught the eye with a fourth on a first go over the fences in November, stays well and seems to have the touch of class which a National winner needs.”

ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles also picks an Irish runner: “LONGHOUSE POET trained by Martin Brassil. He ran well for a long way last year but got a little bit lit up by the occasion and didn’t last home. With that experience under his belt and ridden more patiently, he can go even better this time around.”

Racing journalist Julian Muscat says: “The Grand National is not the race it once was, and in consequence, proven form over the Aintree fences is no longer an important consideration. The bookmakers think otherwise, however. Corach Rambler aside, horses prominent in the betting all have previous. Corach Rambler is a worthy favourite but was soundly beaten the only time he tackled a marathon trip. One who should relish the test of stamina is VANILLIER, who returned to form in Ireland last time out. Gavin Cromwell’s charge also has a touch of class, having won the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival. He should go well at a big price.”

ITV Racing presenter Alice Plunkett says: “Trainer Sam Thomas, former Gold Cup winning Jockey, has hit every target with OUR POWER this season. He will carry a light weight, is an eight-year-old and bidding to give Wales its first success in the race for over a century.”

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald assesses: “I would love to see Corach Rambler win, but I’ll be putting a sneaky each-way bet on LE MILOS for the Skeltons. He’s been laid out for this race all season, the trainer thinks he has all the scope for these fences, he’s a proven stayer and has been allocated a favourable weight with an astute jockey on board.”

Racing journalist Carl Evans says: “My selection is MR INCREDIBLE. Irish trainer Willie Mullins has been Mr Incredible this season, and in this horse he has a progressive young stayer with a light weight to carry. Likely favourite Corach Rambler, plus Delta Work and top-weight Any Second Now should all give a good account.”

Keep up to date with all of Horse & Hound’s Grand National coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features on the three-day meeting at Aintree.

