Our 134th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, with this episode supported by Spillers, features an exclusive interview with National Hunt trainer Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore, who is eight-time champion jockey and now assistant to Lucinda. They reflect on the recent Cheltenham Festival and look forward to the Grand National next month, as well as remembering their big win in the race in 2017 with the recently lost One For Arthur. We’ll then hear from Spillers’ senior nutritionist Isabel Harker, who will give us an insight into laminitis. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“I’ll never forget it – it was wonderful, and I hope we can do the same again this year” – Lucinda Russell on training the winner of the 2017 Grand National

We’ll then hear from Spillers’ senior nutritionist Isabel Harker, who will give us an insight into laminitis.

“Laminitis should be considered a risk for all horses, as it doesn’t just affect ponies or those who are overweight” – Isabel Harker; Spillers’ senior nutritionist

