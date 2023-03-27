Farewell to Grand National winner who made dreams come true





“Scotland’s horse” One For Arthur has died from colic aged 14, five years after he won the Grand National.

“We are sorry to share the news that One For Arthur died this morning (25 March). A horse of a lifetime, he made our dreams come true when winning the Grand National in 2017,” said trainer Lucinda Russell.

Arthur was owned by The Two Golf Widows, Deborah Thomson and Belinda McClung, and became only the second horse trained in Scotland to win the Aintree race, ridden to victory by Derek Fox. Arthur was later ruled out for more than a year owing to a tendon injury, but in 2019 returned to contest the Grand National for a second time, in which he and Derek came sixth. This was the year Tiger Roll retained his 2018 crown.

In November 2020 Arthur was retired, having run 25 races under Rules during which he earned £674,299. At the time Lucinda told H&H the original plan had been to run Arthur in the Grand National that year, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were delighted with him in 2019, and everything was being aimed at the National this year – we had him really buzzing and ready to go,” she said. “I suppose it had been in the back of our minds if he’d run a good race this year we probably would have retired him after that. He’s done everything for us, he owes us nothing and to retire him now while he’s at the top of his game and looking fit and well, was our decision.”

Before his death, Arthur had been enjoying a second career, having been reschooled by Steph Robson. He was a winner of retrained racehorse showing classes, and last year competed in the racehorse to riding horse class at the Dublin Horse Show with his breeder John Dwan’s daughter Aisling.

Lucinda said most recently Arthur was in Dumfries, enjoying hunting and cross-country with Ailsa McClung, who “doted on him”.

“His owners, Debs, Belinda, Colin, Fraser, and all here at Lucinda Russell Racing, especially Jaimie, Erin, and Derek, were proud to produce ‘Scotland’s horse’ and thank everyone who has shown him love,” she said.

“Arthur had a fabulous life on and off the track, and in winning at Aintree brought himself immortality. We will all miss him.”

